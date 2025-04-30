SOUTH AFRICA’S TESTAMENT TO DECADES OF EDUCATIONAL REFORM

South Africa has achieved a significant milestone, being ranked as the second most literate country on the African continent, with an adult literacy rate of 95%, according to recent findings by Intelpoint Research. The rankings are measured by the percentage of individuals aged 15 and older who can read and write.

Top Literacy Nations in Africa

Seychelles – 96% South Africa – 95% Mauritius – 92.2% Zimbabwe – approximately 94% Botswana – 88% adult literacy rate

Pillars of South Africa’s Literacy Success

Adult Basic Education and Training (ABET/CET): at the heart of adult literacy gains is the Community Education and Training (CET) programme—formerly known as ABET—which offers free courses in reading, writing, and numeracy for adults who missed out on formal schooling. Guided by the 1996 Constitution’s Bill of Rights, which enshrines the right to basic and adult education, the government has progressively expanded CET centres across all nine provinces, ensuring accessibility even in remote areas.

Mass Literacy Campaigns: launched in 2008, the Kha Ri Gude Mass Literacy Campaign delivered 240 hours of instruction in mother-tongue literacy, numeracy, and English to adult learners, integrating life skills such as health, gender equality, and civic education. Complementing this, the Read to Lead Campaign, initiated in July 2015, targeted early-grade reading proficiency, aiming for all learners to read at age-appropriate levels by 2019. These campaigns mobilised thousands of volunteers, established reading clubs, and provided free learning materials, dramatically expanding literacy outreach.

Early Childhood Development and Teacher Development: recognising that foundational skills begin in the early years, the Department of Basic Education has bolstered Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres, aligning with UNESCO’s best practices to improve school readiness for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Furthermore, the Eastern Cape’s Reading Strategy and Plan (2022–2030) emphasises teacher preparation, procurement of age-appropriate learning materials, and community engagement to support reading from Grade R to Grade 9.

Cultivating a Culture of Reading: beyond formal instruction, South Africa has nurtured a vibrant reading culture through initiatives like Nal’ibali, a national reading-for-enjoyment campaign providing storytelling seats and free storybooks to spark the imagination. Innovative resources such as Vula Bula readers—phonically leveled texts in nine official African languages, ensure learners access materials in their mother tongues. Grassroots efforts by NGOs have also increased the availability of reading materials, especially in rural schools.

Ongoing Initiatives in the 7th Administration: in the current (seventh) administration, the government has made Grade R (the reception year) compulsory for five- to six-year-olds, transferring oversight of early learning centres from the Department of Social Development to Basic Education and allocating R17 billion to extend quality Grade R provision nationwide. These reforms aim to ensure that all children enter Grade 1 with basic literacy and numeracy skills.

Impact on Workforce and Higher Education

High literacy rates have translated into a skilled and adaptable workforce. In the 2024 Coursera Global Skills Report, South Africa achieved a global rank of 100 – placing ninth among African nations – demonstrating alignment between education outputs and economic sector requirements. The 2024 IMD World Talent Ranking assigned South Africa an overall talent score of 41.21, reflecting strengths in educational quality, skills availability, and talent retention.

South Africa’s universities also feature prominently in global rankings:

University of Cape Town (UCT) is ranked 171st in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

is ranked 171st in the QS World University Rankings 2025. University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) and Stellenbosch University both appear in the 301–350 band globally.

The University of Cape Town also leads the continent in graduate employability, placed 95th globally with a score of 59.1, while WITS and the University of Pretoria follow in the 191–300 band. Moreover, UCT’s employment outcome indicator scored 92.8, affirming the high demand for South African graduates.

Looking Ahead: Universal Literacy and Economic Growth

While celebrating these achievements, the government acknowledges persistent gaps in literacy—particularly among rural and historically disadvantaged communities—and is scaling up interventions in vernacular literacy, adult second-chance programmes, and digital learning initiatives. Continued investment in teacher development, infrastructure, and learning materials remains critical.

By further embedding a culture of reading, strengthening ECD, and leveraging public–private partnerships, South Africa aims to achieve universal literacy and reinforce its position as a hub of talent and innovation on the African continent and beyond.