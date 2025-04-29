TRANSNET CLEARS DURBAN PORT BACKLOG: A TURNING POINT FOR SOUTH AFRICA’S TRADE AND INVESTMENT FUTURE

In a significant stride toward revitalising South Africa’s logistics landscape, Transnet has successfully cleared the backlog at Durban Port, marking a pivotal moment for the nation’s import, export and trade investment prospects. This achievement not only underscores Transnet’s commitment to operational excellence but also signals a renewed confidence in South Africa’s capacity to support robust economic growth and attract global investment.​

Durban Port, the busiest in sub-Saharan Africa, handles approximately 60% of South Africa’s container traffic. In late 2023, the port faced unprecedented congestion, with up to 63 vessels anchored offshore and berthing delays averaging 18 days. Contributing factors included adverse weather conditions, equipment breakdowns, and a shortage of operational machinery. These challenges led to significant financial losses, estimated at R160 million since September 2023, and threatened the country’s trade efficiency and economic stability. ​

Transnet’s Multifaceted Response

To address the crisis, Transnet implemented a comprehensive recovery plan focusing on infrastructure upgrades, equipment procurement, and operational reforms.​ These included:

Infrastructure and Equipment Upgrades

In 2025, Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) announced a R3.4 billion investment to enhance the Durban Container Terminals. This included the acquisition of 20 new straddle carriers for Pier 2 and nine rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes for Pier 1. These additions aimed to alleviate congestion and improve cargo handling efficiency. ​

Additionally, Transnet increased tug availability to an average of six operational tugs by December 2023, facilitating quicker vessel turnaround times and supporting the Container Recovery Plan (sanews.gov.za).

Operational Reforms

Transnet introduced a fourth shift to ensure 24-hour operations, enhancing productivity and reducing vessel waiting times. A robust maintenance regime was also established, focusing on the reliability and availability of existing equipment.

The South African Association of Ship Operators and Agents (SAASOA) acknowledged the improvements, noting enhanced collaboration between Transnet and private sector partners. This synergy has been instrumental in restoring confidence in the port’s operations and reliability.​

The resolution of the Durban Port backlog has far-reaching economic implications.​

Trade and Export Efficiency: As a critical gateway for exports and imports, the port’s improved efficiency directly benefits South Africa’s trade balance. Reduced delays enhance the competitiveness of South African goods in global markets, supporting sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and mining.​

Investment Attraction: The operational turnaround has bolstered investor confidence. In July 2024, the African Development Bank approved a loan to support Transnet’s recovery plan, facilitating the first phase of its R152.8 billion five-year capital investment strategy.

The enhancements at Durban Port position it as a competitive player in the global maritime industry. Plans to deepen berths from 12.8 meters to 16.5 meters and extend berth lengths will accommodate larger vessels, increasing the port’s capacity and appeal to international shipping lines.

These developments align with Transnet’s vision to transform Durban into a premiere container and automotive hub, with container volume capacity projected to grow from 2.9 million TEUs to 11.4 million TEUs. ​

Sustaining Momentum

Transnet’s long-term vision includes continued investment in infrastructure, digitization, and sustainability. The procurement of four ship-to-shore cranes at a cost of R1.4 billion, scheduled for commissioning in the latter half of 2025, exemplifies this commitment. ​

Moreover, Transnet’s strategic partnerships with private entities, such as the collaboration with Grindrod to develop a container handling facility at the Port of Richards Bay, indicate a proactive approach to expanding capacity and enhancing efficiency across South Africa’s port network.