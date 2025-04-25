FREEDOM DAY 2025: MILESTONES OF TRANSFORMATION

Freedom Day commemorates the historic elections marking the official end of apartheid. It celebrates the principles enshrined in South Africa’s 1996 Constitution—human dignity, equality before the law, and the protection of fundamental rights.

Long queues snaked through both townships and suburbs alike, as schoolteachers, miners and entrepreneurs stepped forward with hopeful anticipation to cast their ballots. That moment, when nearly 20 million South Africans of every race cast their votes in the first non-racial election, was nothing less than the dawn of freedom.

Thirty-one years later, Freedom Day 2025 arrives at a critical juncture. Globally, democracy is under pressure: electoral systems have come under attack, authoritarianism is resurgent, and civic freedoms are shrinking. Against this backdrop, South Africa’s commitment to peaceful transitions of power and multiparty participation remains a defining strength.

A New Chapter: Coalition Government

Following the 2024 general election, South Africa entered a new era of coalition governance. For the first time since 1994, major parties negotiated a Government of National Unity (GNU), with the ANC, Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, Patriotic Alliance, and seven other smaller parties forming a multi-party Cabinet – a decision that aligns with South Africa’s post-1994 tradition of inclusive governance.

Today’s GNU reaffirms the nation’s commitment to cooperation over confrontation — even amid ideological differences.

The impact of this political stability has had measurable effects. Following the formation of the GNU, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) saw increased investor activity, and the rand briefly strengthened. Sovereign credit outlooks from ratings agencies such as Moody’s and Fitch have shown signs of stabilisation, with investors citing a reduced risk of unilateral policymaking as a factor.

Other indicators also point to incremental progress. South Africa recently passed the Expropriation Bill, a landmark legal framework that clarifies procedures for land redistribution without compensation under specific conditions — part of the broader transformation agenda promised since 1994.

Additionally, national literacy levels have risen, with South Africa now ranked among the top three most literate nations on the African continent. According to Intelpoint’s 2024 research, the adult literacy rate has reached 95%, reflecting the long-term outcomes of sustained investment in public education and early childhood development.

Freedom Day is not simply a retrospective occasion. It demands forward-looking accountability. The Constitution that enshrined democratic governance in 1996 also committed the state to socio-economic justice, education, and equality. Progress remains uneven — inequality and unemployment continue to constrain development — yet there are gains worth acknowledging.

South Africa’s ability to uphold democratic norms through negotiated power-sharing, even when electoral outcomes shift dramatically, is not just a historical footnote. It is a contemporary achievement. As African democracies face new threats, South Africa’s enduring experiment in constitutionalism remains a point of reference.

In 2025, the significance of Freedom Day lies in recognising both the progress made and continued efforts of democracy. It is a moment for reflection, but also a prompt to recommit — institutionally, politically, and socially — to the inclusive ideals that underpinned the vote of 1994.

The 2025 National Freedom Day commemoration will take place at AJ Swanepoel Stadium in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

Freedom Day 2025 will be observed on Monday, 28 April 2025