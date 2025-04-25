SOUTH AFRICA WELCOMES UKRAINE: A NEW CHAPTER IN GLOBAL DIPLOMACY AND PARTNERSHIP

In a historic moment of diplomacy and renewal, South Africa welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 24 April 2025, the first-ever official visit by a Ukrainian Head of State to the country. The visit, hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, signals a promising new chapter in South Africa-Ukraine relations and affirms Pretoria’s growing stature as a global diplomatic actor rooted in peace, dialogue, and developmental partnership.​

This landmark visit builds on President Ramaphosa’s own journey to Kyiv in June 2023 as part of the African Peace Initiative. At the time, South Africa and several African leaders positioned themselves as advocates for diplomacy and negotiated peace amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.​

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin visit a site of a mass grave, in the town of Bucha, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2023. Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Two years later, President Zelenskyy’s reciprocal visit marks a deepening of that relationship; not only around peace-building but with tangible focus areas: trade, agriculture, and education.​

“We have just concluded successful talks during which we exchanged views on how to consolidate and deepen the bilateral relations between our two countries. We noted a growing interest in expanding relations in peace diplomacy, post-conflict reconstruction and development, and the empowerment of women. We also discussed the opportunities for cooperation in areas such as agriculture, trade, education, infrastructure, and social exchanges.” – President Cyril Ramaphosa

Shared Economic Interests: Agriculture at the Centre

Agriculture topped the agenda and for good reason. Ukraine remains one of the world’s largest exporters of fertiliser, grain, and its cereals are vital to food security across Africa. Before the conflict disrupted supply chains, Ukraine supplied over 40% of the grain imported by African countries like Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria. South Africa itself is exploring diversification of wheat and fertiliser suppliers, particularly given recent global price volatility.​

Officials from both governments confirmed that a cooperation framework on agriculture and trade is now under negotiation. These talks aim to enhance South Africa’s access to Ukrainian wheat and fertilisers, while simultaneously opening Ukrainian markets to South African exports like citrus, wine, and meat products. ​

Building a Future Through Education and Innovation

Beyond economics, South Africa and Ukraine are also laying the foundation for academic partnerships and youth development. Talks included preliminary proposals for university exchange programmes, technical skills development, and digital education collaborations—areas where Ukraine, known for its robust STEM education, has much to offer. South African universities have signaled interest in research collaboration in agricultural technology and renewable energy – both national priorities for sustainable development. ​

South Africa’s hosting of President Zelenskyy carries diplomatic weight well beyond bilateral relations. It signals Pretoria’s ongoing commitment to balanced international engagement, maintaining historic ties with its allies while also affirming respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and dignity.​