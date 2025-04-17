Brick by BRICS: South Africa’s Women in Agriculture constructed a R9.42 Billion Deal

by Nokuthula Dhlamini

Women-owned agribusinesses in South Africa set a powerful example of inclusive economic growth, clinching a staggering R9.42 billion in trade, investment and partnership value at the 2025 BRICS+ Agriculture Trade and Investment Summit. The Summit, hosted under the theme of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance (WBA), served as a reminder of South Africa’s leadership in catalysing trade outcomes that directly respond to national priorities, especially as the country takes over the G20 leadership this year.

Despite budget and infrastructure constraints, the recent Summit at the Durban ICC, delivered high-value outcomes that put women at the forefront of leadership in agriculture. From sugar exports to technology-enabled trade platforms, agreements signed indicated the realistic value of South Africa’s active membership in the BRICS+.

At the centre of these transactions were women-owned and women-led enterprises. These enterprises took away with them investment pledges that will revolutionize farming in the region.

In the past, women had huge economic disadvantages, and in agriculture, they have even bigger setbacks that hindered and stifled their growth as entrepreneurs, such as limited access to finance, land and markets though; undoubtedly, women have continued to play a significant role in food security provision, economic empowerment and development.

The success of this deal not only reflects the faith and capacity entrusted in women but also the country’s belief and support for leadership in the socio-economic transformation of women, empowerment and inclusive engagement of women in the economy.

A standout deal included an R8.57 billion sugar export agreement between South Africa and Brazil’s JPF Participações LTDA. Additionally, a R471 million sugar manufacturing plant is in the pipeline for KwaZulu-Natal, using Brazil’s agro-industrial model.

Further agreements included R207 million for poultry production investments linking Zimbabwe’s Jovatech with US-based Casnet Commerce, and over R94 million in infrastructure projects such as fertiliser manufacturing, solar and boreholes across South Africa.

The summit also saw smaller but no less promising investments through live business pitches. These included:

GentiShe (biodegradable sanitary pads) R20 million Ses’fikile Wines (black-woman-owned brand) R20 million Avo EcoPower (avocado by-product innovation) R19 million SACG (Premium Arabica coffee) R40 million FamMed Clinics (rural healthcare) R120,000 in mentorship value

Notably, the Technovate Platform was launched, a proudly South African, AI- and IoT-enabled agri-trade platform, that enables training, remote connection and live trade verification, real-time investor, experts and markets engagement through smart goggles. It is a forward leap in digitising agriculture and connecting local farmers with global markets.

Developing the ecosystem through a legacy of mentorship and inclusivity

The BRICS+ platform also committed over R3.1 million to mentorship, skills development, and global exchange. Five women-owned enterprises were selected for a fully funded business immersion in India, supported by mentors from India, Brazil, USA, Zimbabwe and South Africa, with strong support from the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and industry, SMARTXchange, FAESP Agro Sowers and the Graça Machel Trust.

The deals sealed at the Summit illustrate how global partnerships, founded on shared development goals are unlocking opportunities for South African companies to export, expand and lead.

They also symbolize core pillars of South Africa’s G20 leadership, of inclusive economic engagement and the role of Africa’s international trade, while affirming South Africa’s nation brand promise: that the country is ready to lead the world in how business is conducted, particularly through empowering women, embracing innovation, and building sustainable partnerships.

To keep updated on BRICS Women’s Business Alliance both among member states and beyond, visit www.bricswomen.com