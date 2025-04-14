America’s Ford Motor Company’s Legacy and Continued Investment in South Africa

By Kagiso Bonoko

Ford Motor Company (commonly known as Ford) is an American multinational automobile manufacturer headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, United States. Founded by Henry Ford and incorporated on June 16, 1903, Ford has played a pivotal role in shaping South Africa’s automotive industry. Marking over 100 years of commitment to local manufacturing, job creation, and technological innovation, the company’s long and esteemed history in the country dates back to humble beginnings in 1923, when it became the first international automotive company to establish operations in South Africa, sparking the development of the local automotive industry.

Over the years, Ford has continued to build on this legacy, with notable expansions and modernizations to its manufacturing facilities. One of the most significant milestones came in 2021 when Ford announced its largest investment in South Africa’s history, a decision that remains one of the most significant in the local automotive industry. Based within the Tshwane Special Economic Zone, the $1 billion (R15.8 billion) investment meant to modernize and expand its Silverton operations was a significant milestone for the South African automotive industry. It represented a bold step toward modernizing Ford South Africa’s manufacturing operations, expanding production capacity, and, most importantly, creating thousands of jobs for the South African workforce.

The centrepiece of this investment was the expansion of Ford’s Silverton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Pretoria, which was upgraded to accommodate the production of the all-new Ford Ranger. This expansion increased the plant’s annual installed capacity to 200,000 vehicles, equating to 720 new vehicles rolling off the production line every single day. In total, the investment created 1,200 direct jobs, while an estimated 10,000 additional jobs were created across Ford’s supply network in South Africa.

In addition to creating employment opportunities and reducing the region’s unemployment rate, the investment was aimed at bringing Ford’s South Africa operations up to the global standards. This included the modernization of key facilities, such as the installation of advanced tooling for suppliers and the introduction of automation to improve efficiency and vehicle quality. These enhancements not only increased Ford South Africa’s competitiveness but also allowed them to compete against other Ford manufacturing plants worldwide.

Ford’s investment in South Africa took another significant leap in November 2023, when the company announced the production of the Ford Ranger Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), marking the first time a hybrid version of the Ford Ranger would be produced anywhere in the world. This milestone represents South Africa’s commitment to the production of new energy vehicles and reinforces the country’s growing role in the global transition to cleaner, more sustainable vehicle production and contributing positively to its carbon footprint.

The Silverton plant now holds the distinction of being the only facility in the world producing the plug-in hybrid version of the Ford Ranger. This further underscores the significance of South Africa’s contribution to Ford’s global manufacturing network. Production of the Ranger PHEV began in early 2025, with vehicles being exported to markets in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe, alongside the continued export of vehicles to over 100 countries worldwide.

As part of Ford’s ongoing investment strategy, significant upgrades were made to the South African manufacturing infrastructure. A new battery assembly plant is under construction at the Silverton facility, which will produce up to 62,000 battery packs annually. This facility is a key component in Ford’s broader strategy to support the transition to electric vehicles and expand its capabilities in the electric vehicle sector.

In addition to physical infrastructure upgrades, Ford has made substantial investments in workforce development. This includes training and upskilling employees to operate and maintain state-of-the-art equipment and to ensure the highest standards of vehicle quality. As a result, Ford South Africa now employs around 5,200 people across its operations, with the Silverton plant operating around the clock in a three-shift pattern to meet growing demand.

Ford’s success in South Africa would not have been possible without strong collaboration between the company and all levels of government—national, provincial, and local. One of the key initiatives that has emerged from this partnership is the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TAZES), which aims to create a globally competitive manufacturing hub. The first phase of TAZES has already been established, with the second phase underway, comprising over 100 hectares of land dedicated to the development of manufacturing facilities to support Ford’s production.

Ford has played a critical role as the founding partner and anchor tenant of TAZES, which serves as a benchmark for public-private partnerships in the automotive sector. Through this collaboration, Ford has contributed to strengthening local manufacturing, promoting job creation, and integrating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into its supply chain.

While Ford has made significant strides in South Africa, challenges remain. The company must continue to address the competitive pressures from other global automotive manufacturing hubs. These pressures come not only from other countries in Africa but also from well-established automotive regions across the globe. To stay competitive, it is essential for South Africa to continue improving its business environment, infrastructure, and technological capabilities.

One of the key challenges currently facing South Africa is the imposition of new tariffs by the Trump administration. While these measures may lead to short-term disruptions within the South African economy, they are unlikely to cause long-term destabilization. The economic relationship between the United States and South Africa remains both significant and mutually beneficial. Regardless of scale, each country plays a critical role in supporting the other’s trade and economic objectives. Therefore, sustained cooperation is in the best interest of both nations, underscoring the need for strong, balanced, and resilient bilateral trade relations. Ford’s ongoing commitment to South Africa’s automotive industry and its long-term growth strategy remains evident in its investment decisions, as well as its dedication to building a sustainable, competitive manufacturing ecosystem.

Ford Motor Company’s relationship with South Africa is a testament to the power of long-term investment, innovation, and collaboration. The company’s contributions to South Africa’s economy through job creation, infrastructure development, and the modernization of its manufacturing operations have helped establish the country as a key player in the global automotive industry.

As Ford continues to expand its operations and embrace the future of electric vehicle production, its role in South Africa’s industrial transformation is poised to grow even further. The company remains committed to ensuring that South Africa remains competitive in the global automotive market, securing the country’s place as a key manufacturing hub for years to come.