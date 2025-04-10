Gauteng Secures R312.5-Billion Investment Pledges, Surpassing Targets at the Gauteng Investment Conference

By Kagiso Bonoko

At the recent Gauteng Investment Conference held on April 3, Gauteng Finance and Economic Development MEC, Lebogang Maile, announced that the province had exceeded its initial investment pledge target. The 2025 Gauteng Investment Conference has made a remarkable achievement, surpassing its initial investment pledge target by securing R312.5 billion in commitments — R12.5 billion more than the original target.

This significant milestone demonstrates the growing confidence from both local and international investors in the economic potential of Gauteng, setting the stage for a prosperous future. Pledges made span across 15 sectors, reflecting positively on the growing confidence in Gauteng’s economic potential and its ability to attract both domestic and international investors.

The significant investment pledges are spread across 60 projects, illustrating the province’s broad economic appeal. Key sectors that received substantial commitments include:

Property: R123.7 billion for eleven projects 2. Information and Communications Technology (ICT): R80.7 billion for six projects 3. Transportation and Logistics: R39.7 billion for five projects 4. Agro processing: R22.7 billion for seven projects 5. Manufacturing: R15.3 billion for twelve projects 6. Energy: R4.9 billion for five projects 7. Automotive: R9.8 billion for three projects 8. Steel: R4.1 billion for two projects 9. Other Sectors: Investments in chemicals, aviation, water, sanitation, agriculture, retail, and healthcare also contributed to the impressive total.

The international nature of the investment is worth noting, with pledges from organizations across the globe, including the USA, Australia, China, the UK, and France, as well as numerous South African companies.

Investor interest in Gauteng was probed from across the globe, with over 300 investors from five continents recognizing the strategic importance of partnering with the province.

The breakdown of the pledges includes:

Switzerland: R650 million 2. South Africa: R179 billion 3. United States: R51.4 billion 4. United Kingdom: R30 billion 5. Pakistan: R5 billion 6. India: R4.9 billion 7. European Union (France, Estonia): R2.8 billion 8. China: R2 billion 9. Australia: R1.8 billion

Additionally, multinational companies have pledged a substantial R34.7 billion, further reinforcing Gauteng’s relevance as an attractive destination for investment.

The pledged investments will be directed across the five development corridors of Gauteng, ensuring widespread economic development within the province:

Central Corridor: R174.9 billion 2. Southern Corridor: R42 billion 3. Eastern Corridor: R36 billion 4. Western Corridor: R23.7 billion 5. Northern Corridor: R13 billion

The broader Gauteng City Region, which extends beyond the province’s boundaries into surrounding areas of the North West, Mpumalanga, and Free State provinces, will also benefit from R21.5 billion in pledged investments.

The R312.5 billion in pledges will fund projects across various sectors, each critical to Gauteng’s economic development. Notable investments include:

Agriculture: R550 million (1 project) 2. Health: R250 million (1 project) 3. Retail: R225 million (1 project) 4. Water and Sanitation: R144 million (1 project) 5. Property Development: R123.7 billion (11 projects) 6. ICT: R80.7 billion (6 projects) 7. Transport and Logistics: R39.7 billion (5 projects) 8. Agro processing: R22.7 billion (7 projects) 9. Manufacturing: R15.3 billion (12 projects) 10. Automotive: R9.8 billion (3 projects) 11. Aviation: R5 billion (1 project) 12. Energy: R4.9 billion (5 projects) 13. Steel: R4.1 billion (2 projects) 14. Mining: R2.9 billion (3 projects) 15. Chemical: R2.6 billion (1 project)

Among the significant pledges, R5 billion has been earmarked for the development of an aviation sector project in the Eastern Corridor, anchored by the Aerotropolis initiative, which promises to further enhance Gauteng’s position as a global business hub.

MEC Lebogang Maile remarked that the successful completion of the 2025 Gauteng Investment Conference marks a pivotal moment in the province’s economic transformation. The investments secured will not only fuel the province’s development but also generate significant job opportunities, boost local industries, and improve the quality of life for Gauteng residents.

Mr. Neville Matjie, CEO of Brand South Africa, shared his enthusiasm about the conference’s success: “This event has not only exceeded expectations, but it has also highlighted Gauteng’s role as a hub for business and innovation.”

The overwhelming support from both local and international investors is a clear indication that Gauteng’s future is bright, with sustained growth and economic prosperity on the horizon.