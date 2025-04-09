South Africa’s Resilient Nation Brand in a Global Context

By Lethabo Mkhize

At a time when the world is navigating economic recovery, rising inequality, and shifts in geopolitical dynamics, South Africa presents a hopeful and human-centred story—one that reflects resilience, talent, and an eagerness to engage globally. The 2024/25 State of the Nation Report, unveiled at Johannesburg’s historic Constitution Hill, highlighted how ordinary South Africans – nearly three decades into democracy – perceive their nation’s journey amid global recovery and change. The report comes to life as a reflection of collective spirit, capturing public sentiments around national pride, social cohesion, and active citizenship. In the context of global competition for investment and talent, this report positions South Africa as a country embracing inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Below are some of the key themes presented and how they align with broader global trends, the African transformation agenda, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Unity in Diversity: Social Cohesion as a Pillar of Renewal

One of the report’s most striking insights is the significant rise in South Africa’s social cohesion. The National Social Cohesion Index climbed to about 65.7%, a clear signal of progress toward a more inclusive and unified society​. In a world where many nations are seeing growing polarization, South Africa’s experience stands out as a beacon of “unity in diversity.” Indeed, the country’s diversity – of cultures, languages, and communities – is consistently cited as its greatest strength. The concept of a Government of National Unity (GNU), an inclusive governance model harking back to the post-apartheid era, is invoked as a living example that unity in diversity is achievable in practice​. This strengthening social fabric is more than just a feel-good statistic – it represents communities coming together and a narrowing of historical divides.

Citizens report a greater sense of togetherness and mutual trust at the grassroots level. For instance, the index uptick suggests that neighbourhoods and groups once separated by mistrust are finding common ground and shared purpose. In practical terms, this means local initiatives are thriving from community policing forums to interfaith dialogues, South Africans are actively bridging gaps.

For international observers, this growing cohesion has important implications. A socially cohesive South Africa is likely to be more politically stable and economically attractive. It fosters an environment where policies for inclusive growth can take root, and where investors or partners can trust that society has the will to work together towards common goals. This trend also aligns with UN SDG 16, which promotes peaceful and inclusive societies. In South Africa’s case, the data reflects a populace increasingly united in vision. Such unity bolsters the country’s credibility in diplomatic relations – it can present itself as a nation that overcomes internal divisions through democratic means and shared values, reinforcing its voice on issues like conflict resolution, peacebuilding, and human rights.

National Pride and a Shared Identity on the Rise

Hand in hand with social cohesion, national pride among South Africans has surged. More than half of citizens (about 53%) now say their South African identity is the most defining aspect of who they are – trumping subnational identities of race, ethnicity, or tribe. This is a powerful indicator of a shared national consciousness taking hold. It means a black or white South African, a Zulu or Afrikaans speaker, might all first think of themselves as “South African” before anything else. Such a shared identity is a cornerstone of nation-building, and in South Africa it is rooted in values that resonate broadly: nearly half of respondents embrace pan-African identity (identifying as African) and express belief in Ubuntu, the philosophy of common humanity and mutual care.

Public sentiment suggests that pride is not blind patriotism but comes from tangible achievements and moral ideals. South Africans have been buoyed by recent successes that put the nation on the global map. For example, the country’s profile has been lifted by hosting major international events and leadership roles – from chairing important forums to preparing for the G20 presidency. In the period leading up to 2025, there was a noted spike in pride as South Africa was poised to assume the G20 Presidency, signalling its return to a prominent place in global economic discussions​

On the cultural and sporting fronts, national pride hit a high note after the country celebrated a world championship victory – “coming off the back of winning the World Cup,” as the report highlights, which unified the nation in joy​. Whether it’s excellence in music, arts, or sports, these triumphs give South Africans stories to rally around and share with the world.

Equally important are the narratives of resilience that fuel pride. Citizens take pride in their hard-won democracy and freedoms. Nearly 30 years after apartheid, the peaceful transition and the continued commitment to democratic institutions remain a source of national honour. The report’s findings reflect a populace that, while realistic about challenges, is proud of how far the nation has come. “South Africans are deeply proud of who they are, and of what this country stands for”.

Active Citizenship: People Taking Charge of Progress

Perhaps the most inspiring thread in the report is the resurgence of active citizenship – the idea that ordinary people are actively involved in the country’s progress, not just passive beneficiaries or critics. South Africans are increasingly “playing their part,” whether through community initiatives, civic participation, or supporting development programs. The study found strong public support (well over 60%) for government-led social upliftment initiatives like the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), which provides job opportunities, and NSFAS (the National Student Financial Aid Scheme), which helps youth access education​. Such broad support suggests that citizens see these programs as “our projects” – they are invested in their success because they align with a shared vision of inclusive growth and opportunity. It’s a populace saying: we’re willing to roll up our sleeves alongside the state to tackle unemployment, education gaps, and inequality.

Active citizenship also manifests in the way communities respond to challenges. During the difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, South Africans famously showed solidarity – from grassroots charity drives to neighbours looking after one another. That spirit continues. According to the report, a growing segment of society believes in not relying solely on government or waiting for help, but in leaning into community action and volunteerism to make a difference​. This might mean youth leading local clean-up campaigns, women’s groups organizing skills workshops, or business owners mentoring start-ups in their townships. The collective message is: we are co-creators of solutions.

Global Alignment: From National Sentiment to International Opportunity

South Africa’s domestic sentiments of unity, pride, and active engagement do not exist in a vacuum – they are increasingly being aligned with the country’s role in the world and broader global goals. The timing of this report is significant: it comes as South Africa assumes the Presidency of the G20 in 2025, with a thematic focus on “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainable Development.” Remarkably, those very themes echo throughout the survey of South African public opinion. The solidarity seen in community cohesion, the calls for equality through inclusive growth, and the push for sustainable development in policy – all mirror what citizens are feeling and what the global agenda is prioritizing. The report explicitly notes that it “echoes the authentic voices of ordinary South Africans” and reflects how democratic values, social resilience, and inclusive growth are lived on the ground​.

The strong identification with being African (nearly half of South Africans say this is important to who they are) and the embrace of Ubuntu reflect a pan-African outlook among the public. This bodes well for South Africa’s leadership role in Africa. It means the country’s domestic narrative supports and reinforces its efforts in African unity and cooperation – whether through championing the African Continental Free Trade Area for shared prosperity or advocating for peace in regional conflicts. Diplomatically, South Africa can leverage this alignment by positioning itself as a conduit between African aspirations and global initiatives like the SDGs. For example, South Africans’ push for equality and education echoes SDG 4 (quality education) and SDG 10 (reduced inequalities), their focus on community health and welfare aligns with SDG 3 (good health) and SDG 11 (sustainable communities), and their environmental and social awareness ties into SDG 13 (climate action) and SDG 16 (strong institutions). By highlighting these parallels, South Africa can enhance its international image as a country that is not only committed to global goals on paper but is actively embodying them at home through its citizens’ attitudes and actions.

A Forward-Looking Nation with a Story to Share

For the international policy and diplomatic community, these insights offer a nuanced understanding of South Africa’s national psyche at a pivotal time. They highlight a country that is aligning its domestic trajectory with global ideals – from economic renewal and social justice to the sustainable development agenda. A South Africa that is cohesive at home can be a stronger partner abroad.

WATCH | The Full State of the Nation Report Here