Border Management Authority commemorates two-year anniversary with a colloquium on migration and border security

By Kagiso Bonoko

For many, April 1st is marked as April Fools’ Day, but for the Border Management Authority (BMA) of South Africa, it’s a day of significance, as it commemorates the institution’s establishment. This year, the BMA celebrates its second anniversary since its inception in 2023. To mark this important milestone, the BMA hosted the Colloquium on Migration and Border Security, a forum for experts and leaders to discuss the complex issues surrounding migration, border security, and the pivotal role they play in South Africa’s economic future.

One of the key takeaways from the colloquium was the vital role perception management plays in South Africa’s global standing. Brand South Africa’s mandate is to manage the country’s brand reputation and improve its global competitiveness; this also includes how the world views the country’s border management and immigration systems.

First impressions of South Africa often happen at the borders, where travellers and migrants first interact with BMA officials. These encounters can significantly influence how South Africa is perceived internationally, making the work of BMA officials critical to Brand South Africa’s mandate.

Mr. Neville Matjie, CEO of Brand South Africa, emphasized that “effective border management is essential not just for security but also for South Africa’s economic positioning. A well-managed border system will promote ease of doing business, attract investors, and enhance the country’s reputation on the global stage.”

The discussions at the colloquium underscored the urgent need for effective border management, legal migration incentives, and investment in technology to enhance both security and trade. With over 400 million global migrants and a significant intra-continental migration flow within Africa, it is clear that border management goes far beyond traditional functions. Ensuring that borders are secure and well-managed is crucial not only for economic growth but also for investor confidence and shaping Brand South Africa’s global perception.

Dr. Michael Masiapato, Commissioner and CEO of the BMA, highlighted the significant challenges the authority faces in securing South Africa’s borders. The lack of physical barriers along much of South Africa’s border, coupled with illegal migration, continues to be a pressing concern. While South Africa remains a key destination for migrants due to its economic stability, it is crucial that this movement be legal. Dr. Masiapato emphasized that while migration is a natural phenomenon, illegal immigration and issues like human trafficking and human smuggling must be actively addressed.

One of the biggest challenges remains the transnational organized crime that exploits gaps in border security. Dr. Masiapato raised important questions around creating a national security framework that balances the need for humanitarian considerations with the necessity of enforcing the country’s laws.

As global migration continues to grow, with 400 million migrants worldwide, it is essential for countries, particularly those in Africa, to manage migration more effectively. South Africa, as one of Africa’s most economically stable nations, faces a unique attraction for migration within the continent. While the movement of people should be encouraged, it must be done legally. Illegal immigration poses significant risks, both in terms of security and economic challenges. The BMA’s role is central in ensuring the secure flow of people and goods, which in turn can foster stronger intra-African trade and economic integration.

Technology plays a key role in the evolution of border management systems. The Border Management Authority is not just a tool of security but also a crucial component of policy and diplomacy. The use of advanced technologies to manage borders, improve surveillance, and track migration patterns is becoming increasingly important in ensuring that borders are secure while allowing for the free movement of people and goods.

The Border Management Authority’s second anniversary highlights the significant strides South Africa has made in securing its borders and managing migration effectively. As the global migration crisis continues to evolve, South Africa must embrace a comprehensive, technology-driven approach to border management that supports both security and economic growth.

By focusing on legal migration, investing in border management technologies, and creating a more inclusive system for migrants, South Africa can ensure its borders contribute to the country’s development, and not hinder it. Effective border security will continue to play a critical role in the global perception about South Africa, shaping its future, both economically and diplomatically, and ensuring that the nation thrives in an increasingly interconnected world.