South Africa’s Two Oceans Marathon: A Showcase of Talent, Tourism, and Investment

The rhythmic pounding of running shoes is set to echo through the streets of Cape Town once again as the Two Oceans Marathon prepares for its 54th edition. Since its humble beginnings in 1970, this iconic event has evolved into a powerful engine for tourism, investment, and talent development in the country. Drawing over 30,000 runners from 98 countries, the marathon offers more than just a race — it’s a celebration of endurance, community, and global appeal that contributes significantly to the local economy.

This year, marathon week kicks off on Friday, April 4, 2025, with the Trail Run and the bustling Two Oceans Marathon Expo. The main attraction, the grueling 56km Ultra Marathon, will test runners on Saturday, April 5, 2025, starting at Newlands Main Road and concluding at the University of Cape Town (UCT) Rugby Fields within a 7-hour limit. The Half Marathon follows on Sunday, April 6, tracing a 21.1km route through Claremont, Kenilworth, Wynberg, and Constantia.

International Tourism Impact

The Two Oceans Marathon is more than a sporting event — it’s a significant contributor to the province’s economy. The event generates an estimated R672 million in annual GDP impact (Two Oceans Marathon, 2024), supporting over 4,000 jobs through tourism, logistics, hospitality, and retail.

The 2025 Marathon sees a record surge in global participation, with over 4,500 international athletes registered from 98 countries. Top contributors include Namibia (839), Zimbabwe (798), and the United Kingdom (337). Runners also travel from further afield — including Mauritania, Malaysia, and New Zealand — underscoring the marathon’s growing international appeal (CapeTownEtc).

Chasing History and Showcasing Talent

The men’s race carries historic weight, with no athlete having successfully defended the title in over two decades — a record last achieved by Zimbabwe’s Marco Mambo in 2004 and 2005. All eyes are now on defending champion Onalenna Khonkhobe, who recently revealed he has been managing an illness in the lead-up to race day. While this may pose a challenge, Khonkhobe remains a strong contender, and fans are eager to see whether he can overcome the odds and etch his name into the Two Oceans legacy once again.

On the women’s side, the indomitable Gerda Steyn aims for an unprecedented sixth consecutive title, further solidifying her legacy and South Africa’s prominence in long-distance running.

Community Events and Expo

The marathon is a multi-day festival of health and culture:

Friendship Run (April 4): A 5km route featuring 500 international participants exploring Sea Point and Green Point.

(April 4): A 5km route featuring 500 international participants exploring Sea Point and Green Point. Trail Run (April 4): A nature-lovers’ off-road challenge through Cape Town’s green belt.

(April 4): A nature-lovers’ off-road challenge through Cape Town’s green belt. Two Oceans Expo (April 3–5): Over 150 exhibitors showcasing sports tech, nutrition, and apparel.

Key Information for Race Weekend

Start Times : Main races begin at 6:00 AM.

: Main races begin at 6:00 AM. Road Closures : Expect delays in Newlands, Claremont, and Observatory. Full info: Race Day Logistics

: Expect delays in Newlands, Claremont, and Observatory. Full info: Race Day Logistics Registration and Info: www.twooceansmarathon.org.za

A Global Stage for South African Talent and Innovation

By combining elite sport with accessible community events, the Two Oceans Marathon stands as a global platform for South African talent — from athletes to small businesses and artisans showcased at the expo. It boosts investment in local infrastructure and positions South Africa as a premier destination for tourism and lifestyle.

Whether you’re chasing a personal best or cheering from the sidelines, this event proves every year that Cape Town is not only a world-class host city but a beacon of community, economic resilience, and African excellence.

