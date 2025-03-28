SOUTH AFRICA CELEBRATES TYLA’S HISTORIC IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARD WIN

South African singer and songwriter Tyla has achieved remarkable milestones in 2025, solidifying her status as a global icon. Her recent accolade as ‘World Artist of the Year’ at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and her appointment to the 2025 Met Gala Host Committee not only highlight her immense talent but also her significant influence in the music and fashion industries.​

A Historic Win at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards, held annually to honor the most-played artists and songs across iHeartRadio platforms, introduced the ‘World Artist of the Year’ category for the first time in 2025. Tyla emerged victorious, surpassing other global nominees such as Burna Boy, Central Cee, Tems, and YG Marley. This accolade not only underscores her widespread appeal but also marks a significant milestone as she becomes the inaugural recipient of this award. ​

Fans worldwide have expressed their excitement and pride over Tyla’s achievement. Social media platforms buzzed with congratulatory messages, with many acknowledging the hard work and dedication that led to her well-deserved recognition. ​

Joining the 2025 Met Gala Host Committee

In addition to her musical accomplishments, Tyla’s influence has permeated the fashion industry. She has been selected as a member of the Host Committee for the 2025 Met Gala, an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” focuses on Black fashion and culture. Tyla’s involvement in the Host Committee underscores her impact beyond music, highlighting her role as a cultural ambassador. ​

The event will be co-chaired by prominent figures, including Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James will serve as an honorary co-chair. Tyla’s inclusion in this esteemed group reflects her rising prominence in global cultural circles.

A Journey of Talent and Determination

Tyla’s ascent in the music industry has been marked by her unique sound, blending elements of Afrobeat, pop, and R&B. Her breakout single “Water” garnered international attention, leading to collaborations with renowned artists and performances on global stages. Her ability to connect with audiences through authentic storytelling and catchy melodies has been instrumental in her rapid rise to fame.​

Her recent accolades serve as a testament to her talent and the universal appeal of her music. As she continues to break barriers and set new standards, Tyla remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists worldwide.​

Accolades and Nominations

Throughout her career, Tyla has amassed numerous awards and nominations, reflecting her exceptional talent and global appeal:​



Most Streamed Album by a Black Female Artist on Spotify in 2024: Her debut self-titled album, “Tyla,” accumulated 1.565 billion streams on Spotify, surpassing Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” and setting a new record for black female artists.

Her debut self-titled album, “Tyla,” accumulated 1.565 billion streams on Spotify, surpassing Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” and setting a new record for black female artists. Grammy Awards: 2024: Won Best African Music Performance for “Water,” becoming the youngest African artist to receive this honor.

2024: Won Best African Music Performance for “Water,” becoming the youngest African artist to receive this honor. BET Awards: 2024: Won Best New Artist and Best International Act, highlighting her cross-continental appeal.​

2024: Won Best New Artist and Best International Act, highlighting her cross-continental appeal.​ MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs): 2024: Secured Best R&B, Best Afrobeats, and Best African Act, making history as the first African artist to win three awards in a single night. ​

2024: Secured Best R&B, Best Afrobeats, and Best African Act, making history as the first African artist to win three awards in a single night. ​ MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs): 2024: Won Best Afrobeats Video for “Water,” further cementing her influence in the genre.​

2024: Won Best Afrobeats Video for “Water,” further cementing her influence in the genre.​ Billboard Music Awards: 2024: Earned Top Afrobeats Artist and Top Afrobeats Song for “Water,” reflecting her dominance on the charts. ​

2024: Earned Top Afrobeats Artist and Top Afrobeats Song for “Water,” reflecting her dominance on the charts. ​ South African Music Awards (SAMAs): 2024: Achieved four awards, including Best Pop Album, Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and International Achievement, showcasing her impact both locally and internationally. ​

2024: Achieved four awards, including Best Pop Album, Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and International Achievement, showcasing her impact both locally and internationally. ​ Soul Train Music Awards: 2023: Nominated for Best New Artist, recognizing her emerging influence in the R&B scene.​

2023: Nominated for Best New Artist, recognizing her emerging influence in the R&B scene.​ MOBO Awards: 2023: Nominated for Best African Music Act, highlighting her contributions to the genre.​

2023: Nominated for Best African Music Act, highlighting her contributions to the genre.​ African Entertainment Awards USA: 2023: Won Best Female Artist, acknowledging her impact on the African music scene.​

2023: Won Best Female Artist, acknowledging her impact on the African music scene.​ Basadi in Music Awards: 2024: Won Song of the Year, Highest Airplay, and International Achievement, reflecting her widespread acclaim.​

2024: Won Song of the Year, Highest Airplay, and International Achievement, reflecting her widespread acclaim.​ iHeartRadio Music Awards: 2025: Won World Artist of the Year, underscoring her global influence.

Looking Ahead

With her recent achievements, Tyla’s future in the entertainment industry looks exceptionally bright. Fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects, and her influence is expected to grow even further. As she prepares to take on her role in the 2025 Met Gala, the world watches in anticipation of the cultural impact she will undoubtedly continue to make.​