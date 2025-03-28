INVESTMENT, TALENT, AND VISION: HOW PELE ENERGY’S FUMANI MTHEMBI IS POWERING SOUTH AFRICA’S RENEWABLE FUTURE

In the dynamic landscape of South Africa’s renewable energy sector, few figures embody the fusion of investment acumen and exceptional talent quite like Fumani Mthembi. As a visionary entrepreneur, Mthembi has not only steered Pele Green Energy to prominence but has also redefined leadership within the industry. The recent acquisition of a substantial minority stake in Pele Energy Group by Nedbank Group and Norwegian investment firm Norfund underscores the growing appeal of South Africa’s clean energy market to global investors.​

The Nedbank and Norfund Investment Deal

The strategic investment—valued at US$31 million (R573 million)—marks a significant milestone for Pele Energy Group. This capital injection is part of a broader financial arrangement in which Pele secured $135 million in structured financing from Nedbank, Norfund, and South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation. According to CFO Matt Wainwright, this funding will serve as a foundation for Pele to raise an additional R2 billion to R3 billion over the next two years, propelling the company’s expansion in the renewable energy sector.​

For Mthembi, this partnership represents more than just financial growth; it validates years of dedicated effort in building a company that stands at the forefront of South Africa’s renewable energy transition. The collaboration with Nedbank and Norfund not only enhances Pele’s financial capacity but also aligns with its mission to drive sustainable development and energy security in the region.​

Pele Energy’s Operations and Impact

Co-founded by Mthembi and Gqi Raoleka, Pele Green Energy has established itself as a pivotal player in South Africa’s renewable energy landscape. The company specialises in developing, owning, procuring, constructing, and operating renewable energy power projects. Its portfolio encompasses both Small Scale Embedded Generation and utility-scale power plants, catering to a diverse range of energy needs across the country.​

Pele’s projects are designed to provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and promoting environmental stewardship. By focusing on both commercial and industrial renewable solutions, Pele addresses the growing demand for clean energy among businesses seeking to enhance their sustainability profiles and reduce operational costs.​

Beyond energy production, Pele is committed to socio-economic development. The company actively engages in community upliftment initiatives, job creation, and skills development programs, ensuring that the benefits of renewable energy extend beyond environmental impact to tangible improvements in local communities.​

Mthembi’s journey into the energy sector is a testament to the convergence of expertise and opportunity. A former JPMorgan Chase & Co banker, she brought with her a sharp financial acumen that has been instrumental in navigating the complexities of project financing in the renewable energy space. Her strategic vision has positioned Pele not just as a power producer, but as a catalyst for economic transformation — creating jobs, fostering skills development, and ensuring that historically marginalised communities are active participants in South Africa’s green economy.​

As Pele advances its mission, the broader policy environment remains a critical factor. The intersection of water, energy, and infrastructure development is increasingly pertinent, especially in a country where climate change and resource scarcity pose significant challenges. In this context, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile is set to officially close the National Water and Sanitation Indaba on Friday, 28 March 2025, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand—a gathering aimed at addressing South Africa’s water security challenges. Find out more about the indaba here.

With strategic investments and a clear vision for expansion, Mthembi and Pele Energy are poised to play an even more significant role in South Africa’s renewable energy transition. As the nation progresses towards a cleaner, more resilient power grid, it is leaders like Mthembi—armed with talent, determination, and strategic foresight—who will ensure that this transition encompasses not only infrastructure development but also long-term economic empowerment and environmental sustainability.​