SOUTH AFRICAN DESIGNERS TAKE TO THE WORLD STAGE AT SHANGHAI FASHION WEEK

The global gaze shifts to Shanghai Fashion Week (SHFW), where South Africa’s creative prowess takes center stage. Talent, innovation, and cultural storytelling define this moment as Brand South Africa, in collaboration with Development Reimagined (DR) and the South African Consulate in Shanghai, presents a showcase that is both artistic and economic.

Beyond the runway, SHFW offers an influential platform for positioning South Africa as a destination of creative excellence, investment, and a global influencer. This initiative highlights world-class capabilities, elevates the Nation Brand, and opens commercial opportunities for local designers to enter China’s booming luxury and retail market.

Taking place March 25 to April 1, 2025, SHFW is more than a fashion week—it’s an entry point to new markets, strategic collaborations, and economic visibility. As South Africa’s creative sector steps onto this global runway, the objective is clear: to captivate, to connect, and to create lasting impact.

South African Designers Going to Shanghai Fashion Week

A curated selection of designers will represent the nation’s design excellence, from avant-garde couture to reimagined heritage aesthetics.

David Tlale: A South African fashion icon, David Tlale is celebrated for his bold, dramatic couture and mastery of high-fashion storytelling. Since launching his eponymous label in 2003, Tlale has been a New York Fashion Week staple, showcasing luxurious, avant-garde collections.

Accolades and Career Highlights

Winner of the Elle New Talent Award (2003) – Recognised early for his innovative design approach.

First South African designer to showcase solo at NYFW (2012) – A historic moment for African fashion on the global stage.

Presented at Paris Fashion Week (2022) – Expanding his international influence.

Ambassador for the Brutal Fruit campaign (2015) – Merging fashion and lifestyle branding.

Worn by Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, and Jidenna – Cementing his status as a global luxury designer.

Judge on ‘The Intern by David Tlale’ reality show – A platform mentoring young South African designers.

With showrooms in South Africa and New York, Tlale continues to champion African opulence, merging rich textures, intricate embroidery, and bold silhouettes into modern couture with cultural depth.

Rich Mnisi: A boundary-breaking designer, Rich Mnisi redefines African luxury through artistic, gender-fluid collections. His work fuses heritage, pop culture, and bold color palettes, making him one of South Africa’s most influential contemporary designers.

Accolades and Career Highlights

2019 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 – Recognised for his impact in fashion and entrepreneurship.

LVMH Prize Semi-Finalist (2019) – Acknowledged on the global fashion stage.

Collaborations with Adidas, Coca-Cola, and Disney – Pushing African design into global retail partnerships.

Designed Arsenal FC’s 2023 Away Kit (in collaboration with Adidas) – A groundbreaking moment for African sportswear in European football.

Dressed Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Burna Boy, and Ciara – Cementing his status as a fashion disruptor.

Mnisi’s work is deeply personal and political, often celebrating queer identity, African myths, and indigenous storytelling. His designs blur the lines between fashion and art, earning him global recognition for modernizing African aesthetics.

Mantsho (Palesa Mokubung): The first African designer to collaborate with H&M, Palesa Mokubung is a visionary in African femininity and print storytelling. Her brand, Mantsho, meaning ‘Black is Beautiful’, is a tribute to African women’s strength and elegance.

Accolades and Career Highlights

First African designer to create a global collection with H&M (2019) – A landmark moment for South African fashion.

Dakar Fashion Week regular – Showcasing African craftsmanship on the continental stage.

Worn by Beyoncé and Temi Otedola – Furthering her international appeal.

Named as a ‘Game Changer’ in South African fashion by True Love Magazine – Acknowledged for her cultural impact and design excellence.

Collaborated with Woolworths South Africa – Expanding African prints into mainstream retail fashion.

Mokubung’s designs blend heritage with contemporary elegance, making Mantsho a powerful global brand in African luxury fashion.

Imprint ZA (Mzukisi Mbane): Mzukisi Mbane’s Imprint ZA is Afro-futuristic, bold, and unapologetically African. A celebration of heritage through prints and patterns, his designs are rooted in storytelling and identity.

Accolades and Career Highlights

Winner: Heritage Designer of the Year at Fashion Industry Awards South Africa – Recognized for his contribution to African fashion preservation.

Featured at South African Fashion Week (SAFW) multiple times – A staple of modern African design.

Dressed Elsa Majimbo and local South African icons – Gaining traction as a cultural tastemaker.

Advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility in African fashion – Using design as a medium for expression and representation.

Launched a Ready-to-Wear Collection in 2022 – Expanding his brand into accessible, luxury streetwear.

Imprint ZA stands at the intersection of history, futurism, and rebellion, pushing African prints into a new era of style and self-expression.

Molebatsi (Jessica Jane Molebatsi): A brand founded on love, unity, and storytelling, Molebatsi is the brainchild of designer Jessica Jane Molebatsi, who alongside her husband, aims to bridge cultures through fashion.

Accolades and Career Highlights

Regular at Milan Fashion Week – Expanding South African couture to European audiences.

Designed for local and international red carpets – Dressing celebrities and high-profile clients.

Fuses traditional African elements with Western tailoring – Creating a refined yet culturally rich aesthetic.

Champions inclusivity and cross-cultural love in fashion – Inspired by her interracial marriage and South Africa’s diversity.

Molebatsi’s designs are elegant, graceful, and timeless, embodying a modern African aesthetic that blends heritage with high fashion.

Why This Matters at SHFW 2025

South Africa’s designers are not just presenting fashion—they are presenting culture, history, and innovation to a global audience. Shanghai Fashion Week (SHFW) provides a strategic entry point into China’s lucrative luxury market, where the demand for authentic, high-quality African designs is rising.

Through their work, these designers position South Africa as a leader in fashion, creativity, and economic opportunity, aligning with Brand South Africa’s goal of showcasing the country’s talent, craftsmanship, and global competitiveness.