UNLOCKING OPPORTUNITIES: A COMPREHENSIVE GUIDE TO THE DHET FUNDA GERMANY SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMME 2025/2026

Are you a South African student looking to pursue higher education in Germany? The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) Funda Germany scholarship offers a unique opportunity to achieve your academic goals. This initiative provides fully funded scholarships for South African students to pursue Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD degrees at Constructor University in Bremen, Germany.

A wide range of study fields are available for bachelor’s and master’s degrees and PhD projects, including various engineering fields, robotics, management, mathematics, fuel cell development, artificial intelligence, neuroscience, computational systems biology, nano electronics, specialist areas in physics, chemistry, applied mathematics and geosciences, social data sciences, cognitive psychology, computer science. A comprehensive list of fields of study for the bachelor’s degree is available at the constructor university and for master’s programs.

A comprehensive list of fields of study for the PhD can be accessed through the project catalogue.

About The DHET Funda Germany Scholarship

The DHET Funda Germany scholarship is a collaborative initiative between the South African Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). The scholarship aims to promote academic exchange and cooperation between South Africa and Germany, providing opportunities for South African students to pursue Master’s or Ph.D. studies in Germany.

About Constructor University

Constructor University is an English-medium, international campus university ranked among the top 30% globally. Located in Bremen, Germany, it hosts students from around 120 nations and offers a diverse range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs.

Who Can Apply For The Scholarship?

South African citizens in good health

Have a strong academic record: Bachelor’s applicants require a minimum average of 65% or above in their NSC ( including Life Orientation as well as Mathematics and 1 other STEM subject) Postgraduate applicants should have performed well in their previous studies with a minimum of 65% average mark or above achieved in their previous studies

Must have an interest to study in Germany and demonstrate commitment to the development of South Africa

Available and eligible to study full-time in Germany from September 2025 (bachelor’s and master’s) and June 2025 (doctoral students)

Meet the entry criteria for the selected study programme at Constructor University

Application Process:

Application for the scholarships is strictly online via the application portal. Bachelor’s and Master’s Applicants must complete the online application through the Constructor University portal by March 15, 2025.

Doctoral applicants:

Step 1 : Identify a research area and contact a potential supervisor. View available research fields and supervisors here: https://constructor.university/phd-degrees-constructor-university

Step 2 : Develop a PhD Proposal Outline (max. 1000 words) with supervisor support.

Step 3 : Obtain a Proof of Acceptance from a Constructor University faculty member confirming their willingness to supervise your research. Step 4 : Submit your online application through the designated portal by March 30, 2025.

Benefits:

The DHET Funda Germany scholarship offers a range of benefits, including:

Tuition fees

Return airfare to Germany

Monthly stipend for living expenses

University accommodation

A once-off settlement allowance

Mid-term flight after 18 months (for qualifying students)

Medical insurance

An annual allowance at the beginning of each academic year

Academic support for qualifying postgraduate students

Psychosocial support

Pre-departure orientation

SAQA verification of qualification and one professional board examination (if applicable).

This scholarship presents a remarkable opportunity for South African students to pursue quality education at an esteemed German university, fostering personal growth and contributing to the development of South Africa.