Brand South Africa Congratulates Dr. Patrice Motsepe on His Re-Election as CAF President

Brand South Africa proudly congratulates South African visionary businessman, Dr. Patrice Motsepe on his re-election as President of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) at the 14th CAF Extraordinary

General Assembly in Cairo. His unopposed victory reflects the confidence in his leadership and the significant progress African football has made under his guidance.

Since taking office in March 2021, Dr. Motsepe has led CAF’s transformation, making African football more competitive and self-sustaining. His first term saw historic milestones, including CAF’s financial turnaround, with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) generating a record $72 million profit -18 times higher than the previous edition. Infrastructure development has also advanced, reducing the number of countries without suitable stadiums from 36 to 12.

Dr. Motsepe has emphasized his commitment to building on these successes to further position African football on the global stage. His leadership has driven growth across multiple spheres, a journey documented in a special publication, The Growth and Success of African Football Continues.

As he embarks on his second term, Brand South Africa celebrates Dr. Motsepe’s achievements and his vision for African football’s future. His leadership continues to inspire progress, ensuring Africa’s place as a powerhouse in the global game.

