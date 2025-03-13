Brand South Africa Announces the Annual Nation Brand Forum 2025 – Forging Partnerships to Advance Global Competitiveness

Johannesburg, 12 March 2025 – Brand South Africa, the official marketing and reputation management agency of South Africa, is pleased to announce the 7th Annual Nation Brand Forum.

Set for 19 March 2025, this flagship event will unite government leaders, industry pioneers, civil society representatives, and grassroots innovators to collaboratively shape South Africa’s Nation Brand. Under the banner “Forging Partnerships to Advance Global Competitiveness (Unity for Growth, Leading with Purpose),” the Forum is designed to highlight the role of inclusive public–private partnerships in transforming economic challenges into opportunities and advancing sustainable growth.

The Forum will delve into strategies that harness the country’s diverse assets and innovative potential – from high-level discussions on G20/B20 initiatives to practical insights on local enterprise and community projects. By emphasising a cohesive narrative that links boardroom strategies with grassroots achievements, the event aims to reinforce South Africa’s image as an attractive investment destination and a dynamic global player.

In the wake of a successful World Economic Forum earlier this year and following the milestone of hosting BRICS in 2023, initiatives like the Nation Brand Forum are more critical than ever. They play a pivotal role in building momentum towards South Africa’s upcoming G20 presidency and fostering long-term global positioning for the country.

“Our vision is to build a Nation Brand that not only inspires our people but also commands respect on the world stage,” said Brand South Africa CEO, Mr Neville Matjie. “This Forum will serve as a pivotal platform for aligning diverse perspectives and generating actionable insights that contribute to a resilient and competitive South African economy.”

Brand South Africa’s commitment to proactive reputation management is evident in its comprehensive approach. The 2025 Nation Brand Forum will feature focused sessions, dynamic panel discussions, and interactive digital content that together present a strategic blueprint for turning challenges into opportunities. By showcasing authentic South African success stories – from technological innovation to community-driven initiatives – the Forum underscores the unity and creative spirit that define our nation.