From Policy to Progress: What to Expect from South Africa’s Budget Version 2.0

Every year, the national budget speech sets South Africa’s financial direction, shaping policies on economic growth, infrastructure investment, and social development. But beyond the fiscal jargon and financial forecasts, it is also a statement of intent—a reflection of the government’s priorities, the country’s economic health, and the everyday realities of South Africans.

With Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana set to deliver the 2025 Budget Speech on 12 March, all eyes will be on whether government spending aligns with its broader economic growth plan, particularly in the wake of the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The Budget Speech and Economic Growth: Signs of a Fragile Recovery

South Africa has avoided a recession, posting two consecutive quarters of growth. GDP grew by 0.5% in Q3 2024 and 0.8% in Q4 2024—whilst not much, but a much-needed signal that the economy is stabilising. Employment figures are also showing slow progress, with unemployment dropping from 32.9% to 31.9% by the end of 2024.

This fragile recovery is partly due to government-led job-creation initiatives, backed by a R13.6 billion allocation to infrastructure projects and small business support. The JSE All Share Index has also rebounded from 70,000 points in mid-2023 to 74,500 by early 2025, while a dip in global oil prices has provided some relief at the pumps. Importantly, South Africa’s G20 presidency has helped restore investor confidence.

The big question now is whether the upcoming budget will provide bold economic solutions—or another round of tough choices.

VAT Debate and Budget Postponement

For the first time in South Africa’s democratic history, the budget speech was postponed due to fierce internal debate within the coalition government over a proposed 2% VAT increase.

While the hike is essential to cover a R60 billion budget shortfall, that has been exacerbated by the withdrawal of U.S. PEPFAR funding for HIV/AIDS programmes, opposition parties have fiercely opposed the proposal, warning that a VAT hike would disproportionately burden low-income households.

Ahead of the budget speech on Wednesday there is a proposed 0.75% increase in VAT under consideration. Regardless of the outcome, this debate highlights a fundamental issue: the government needs more money and this includes weighing its options between raising revenue through taxation or managing borrowing responsibly.

What to Expect from the 2025 Budget Speech

The Tough Reality of Fiscal Consolidation

Unfortunately, while not ideal, the budget deficit must be addressed. And if the government isn’t borrowing more, the shortfall will most likely fall to South Africans. This means Treasury is left with two difficult choices:

Raise taxes (which is risky and financially painful for households).

Cut spending (which could impact social services and key programmes).

The likelihood is that South Africa will see a mix of both—with a VAT hike still on the table. Treasury’s reasoning? Reducing debt improves sovereign credit ratings, which in turn lowers borrowing costs and frees up funds for future spending. The challenge is balancing this with the need to protect the poor from regressive taxation.

Infrastructure Investment

Despite fiscal pressures, infrastructure remains a priority. History has shown that smart investment in transport, public utilities, and energy can unlock economic growth.

One standout example is the Gautrain expansion, which improved connectivity between Pretoria and Johannesburg, reduced travel time, and supported business efficiency. Such projects also boost tourism and event-based industries, particularly large-scale concerts and conferences.

Infrastructure investment also ties directly to energy stability. The government’s R254 billion debt relief plans for Eskom, along with its push for renewable energy solutions, aims to create long-term energy security for both businesses and households.

Social Grants

With rising living costs, there’s mounting pressure to expand social welfare programmes. The government may look at increasing existing grants, particularly the Social Relief of Distress Grant, which has provided a crucial safety net for millions.

Healthcare and the NHI

Healthcare remains one of the most expensive government commitments. In 2024, R259 billion was allocated to the sector, funding the expansion of NHI pilots, medical infrastructure, and solutions to medicine shortages.

The government has also been expanding rural healthcare facilities, with new clinics in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape aimed at reducing the burden on major hospitals.

The challenge? Sustaining NHI funding while balancing broader healthcare needs. With limited fiscal room, Treasury will need to clarify how it intends to fund the next phases of NHI without overburdening taxpayers.

SMME and Township Economy Stimulus

Programmes like the Township and Rural Entrepreneurship Programme (TREP) have played a critical role in supporting informal businesses and SMMEs. Since 2020, it has provided billions in funding to help township entrepreneurs formalize and scale their businesses.

With the informal sector employing over 5 million people, targeted funding for SMMEs is essential. However, many small businesses still struggle with red tape and limited access to credit. The upcoming budget must provide more than just funding—it must simplify regulations and improve market access.

Education & Skills Development

With over R320 billion allocated to education, the government has focused on school infrastructure, teacher training, and higher education funding. TVET colleges received R15 billion last year to expand industry-aligned training, helping address youth unemployment. However, the system still faces challenges, including funding delays and student protests.

This year’s budget will need to ensure efficiency in fund distribution while strengthening technical and vocational pathways for young South Africans.

A Defining Budget for South Africa

Budgets aren’t just policy documents—they shape the lived experiences of South Africans. Every allocation influences education, healthcare, business opportunities, and social mobility.

The 2025 Budget Speech comes at a critical moment. With a coalition government in place, there is added pressure to deliver a balanced, realistic financial plan that stabilises the economy while addressing social needs.

BUDGET SPEECH 2025 FAQS