INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S MONTH – 5 WOMEN IN SA BUSINESS BREAKING BARRIERS

South Africa is home to a remarkable generation of women entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping industries, driving investment, boosting exports, and showcasing the country’s talent on the global stage. From tourism and trade to technology and finance, these trailblazers are expanding South Africa’s footprint worldwide. This International Women’s Month, we highlight their achievements across key sectors and the impact they’ve made.

Rumisha Chaithram

The mining sector in South Africa plays a vital role in the economy, contributing approximately 8% to GDP. Despite challenges, it remains a major employer, with over 450,000 people working in the industry. Women represent about 18% of the workforce, with efforts ongoing to increase gender diversity, especially in leadership roles.

Rumisha Chaithram is a distinguished leader in the mining industry with over two decades of experience, currently serving as the Managing Director for Southern and East Africa at Robit Plc, a global leader in drilling consumables. In her role, she is responsible for executing strategic business initiatives and expanding the company’s presence in these regions. Before joining Robit Plc, she held senior positions at Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Atlas Copco, and Sandvik, where she contributed to business development and operational growth in the mining sector.

Beyond her corporate success, Chaithram is a passionate advocate for increasing female participation in the mining industry. She has written extensively on the challenges women face in this male-dominated sector and actively supports initiatives that promote gender diversity. Despite women comprising only about 18% of the mining workforce in South Africa, Chaithram is committed to improving this representation, particularly in senior management positions.

Through her leadership, she has helped establish training programs aimed at empowering women with technical and leadership skills, ensuring they can thrive in the mining industry. Chaithram’s efforts extend to mentoring young women, providing them with the guidance needed to succeed in their careers. Her work is a testament to her dedication to fostering an inclusive and diverse mining sector across Southern and East Africa.

Aviwe Matandela

Aviwe Matandela serves as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Business and Arts South Africa (BASA), an organization dedicated to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships between the business sector and the arts community. In her role, Matandela is instrumental in promoting business investment in the creative sector, aiming to transform South Africa’s creative economy through innovative research, strategic partnerships, and capacity-building programs.

Before ascending to the position of Acting CEO, Matandela held the role of Finance and Operations Manager at BASA, where she was responsible for overseeing financial strategies and operational efficiency within the organization.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Matandela is affectionately known as “the bird lady” due to her passion for ornithology. She has also been an active participant in advocating for Black representation in the arts, contributing to a more inclusive and diverse cultural landscape.

In October 2024, during BASA’s Annual General Meeting, Matandela emphasized the importance of strengthening collaborations between business and the arts. She welcomed new board members, highlighting their remarkable skills and insights as vital to cultivating partnerships that positively impact both sectors.

Matandela’s leadership continues to influence the dynamic interplay between business and the arts in South Africa, driving initiatives that enrich the country’s cultural and economic fabric.

Dr. Gugu Moche

Dr. Gugu Moche serves as the Group Executive for Digital Transformation and Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) for Research, Innovation, Impact Support, and Advancement (RIISA) at the National Research Foundation (NRF) of South Africa. In her dual roles, Dr. Moche is pivotal in integrating digital technologies to enhance the NRF’s research capabilities and societal impact.

Holding a PhD in Pure Mathematics from Howard University in Washington, D.C., Dr. Moche’s research focuses on Topological Semigroups. Her academic journey began in apartheid-era South Africa, where she defied societal expectations to pursue her passion for mathematics.

Prior to joining the NRF, Dr. Moche held several academic leadership positions, including Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Teaching and Learning, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Science, Engineering, and Technology, and Director of the School of Science at various institutions.

At the NRF, Dr. Moche is responsible for modernizing internal systems and infrastructure, developing digital skills, establishing cybersecurity expertise, and promoting digital innovation. She emphasizes that emerging technologies like AI, cloud computing, and immersive tools are essential for enhancing research efficiency and collaboration.

Dr. Moche’s leadership is instrumental in positioning South Africa’s research community at the forefront of digital advancement, ensuring that the NRF effectively leverages technology to address complex challenges and deliver tangible societal benefits.

Amber Penney Young

Amber Penney Young is a co-founder of FARO Africa, a pioneering company that is leading the charge in sustainable fashion. FARO Africa’s mission is to reduce textile waste and offer eco-friendly alternatives in an industry notorious for its environmental impact. In particular, the company focuses on upcycling materials and promoting ethical sourcing, making a substantial contribution toward lowering carbon emissions within South Africa’s fashion industry.

The company’s efforts are part of a broader initiative to combat the effects of fast fashion, which is responsible for approximately 10% of global carbon emissions. FARO Africa is committed to providing alternatives that help reduce the 1.2 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions generated annually by the global fashion industry. Their upcycled garments have contributed to cutting down on waste while promoting sustainable production methods. FARO’s work aligns with South Africa’s goals of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2025, showcasing their commitment to the country’s environmental targets.

Since its founding, FARO Africa has raised millions in funding, allowing them to scale their operations, increase production, and continue to educate consumers on the benefits of sustainable fashion. Amber has become an influential figure in South Africa’s green economy, helping to create jobs and empowering local communities, particularly women, through the sustainable fashion industry.

Dr. Keo Tabane

Dr. Keo Tabane is a prominent figure in South Africa’s healthcare and life sciences sector, specializing in oncology. After completing her undergraduate training in 1999, Dr. Tabane’s career evolved into internal medicine and medical oncology. She received the prestigious Charlotte Maxeke Award for medical excellence in 2019.

Dr. Tabane’s impact on oncology has been far-reaching. She has contributed to advancements in personalized cancer care, helping to improve patient outcomes across South Africa. South Africa’s cancer mortality rate has been a challenge, with approximately 100,000 new cases of cancer diagnosed each year. Dr. Tabane’s work in early detection and treatment has played a key role in addressing this issue, particularly in breast and cervical cancers, which are among the leading causes of cancer deaths in the country. Her innovations in precision medicine have improved survival rates by increasing access to targeted therapies.

Through research and collaboration with international experts, Dr. Tabane has positioned South Africa as a leader in cancer treatment and research within Africa. Her involvement in training healthcare professionals has contributed to a 20% increase in oncology specialists over the past decade, bolstering South Africa’s capacity to fight cancer. Her work continues to shape the future of cancer care in South Africa and globally.

As we celebrate International Women’s Month, it is crucial to recognize the profound impact of these women and the many others in South Africa who are driving economic transformation and challenging the status quo. Their resilience, innovation, and leadership serve as an inspiration to the next generation of female entrepreneurs and business leaders.