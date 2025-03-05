Play Your Part campaign secures a better future for learners in Eldorado Park

By Kagiso Bonoko

In order to achieve its mandate and implement its programmes, Brand South Africa works with and through different stakeholders. In its recent collaboration with 947 and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), laptops were donated to Heerengracht Primary School in Eldorado Park, a township located in the south of Joburg.

The initiative comes as a follow-up from Brand South Africa’s amazing “Play Your Part” initiative and 947 Anele and The Club School’s Invasion in July. The team visited five schools across Gauteng with the aim of igniting the spirit of ‘Ubuntu’ and inspire young South Africans to contribute to positive change in their communities. Play Your Part was launched as a programme with a purpose to encourage citizens to get involved in addressing socio-economic challenges as well as to embrace and celebrate those who did good for the benefit of others.

Donating laptop computers to the school was a symbolic gesture to demonstrate the value of partnerships. These laptops will have a lasting influence on learners’ education, bridge the digital divide, enhance academic performance, and improve career exploration.

This was reiterated by PRASA’s group head for human capital, Naledi Modibedi, when she said, “We are gathered here not just to present laptops to the next generation, but we are here to plant the seeds of success for the future of our country. Yes, laptops are what we are handing over, but via their power we are here to bridge the digital divide, to ensure that the opportunity that technology delivers is accessible to the learners of this community.”

Investing in learners is key to building skilled and future-ready young individuals who will contribute positively to the South African economy and the world. But first, learners need to be empowered and ensure that they have access to digital tools and that every child, regardless of background, has the resources and support needed to thrive in the modern economy.

Heerengracht Primary School principal, Ms. Eden Daniels said that the school was very grateful for the donation and that it would empower their learners. “The world is going digital, so these laptops will get us closer to ensuring our children are ready. The principal also thanked all the partners involved.

The initiative is a testament to the success of the 947 Schools Invasion initiative, which ensured that schools received a meaningful contribution beyond the activation event. This is more reason to believe in, buy into, and be part of the Play Your Programme. Brand South Africa has truly shown that they do not only encourage people Play their Part, but they also show up and Play their Part.

“This collaboration is about more than just a donation – it’s about creating a sustainable impact and empowering learners with tools that support their education. We are proud to have continued our partnership with 947 and PRASA, reinforcing the spirit of nation-building through education,” said Ms. Thoko Modise – Head of Communications at Brand South Africa.

Brand South Africa expresses gratitude to all partners and stakeholders who made this initiative a success, as we collectively work towards shaping a brighter future for South Africa’s youth.