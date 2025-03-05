THE RISE OF GWAKWANI: SOUTH AFRICA’S FIRST SMART VILLAGE

In the heart of Limpopo, South Africa, lies the once-overlooked village of Gwakwani. Devoid of basic amenities, reliable cell phone reception, and internet access, Gwakwani was a community seemingly left behind. However, through innovative thinking, strategic partnerships, and the unwavering determination of its residents, Gwakwani has transformed into South Africa’s first smart rural village—a beacon of sustainable energy solutions and technological advancement.

How South Africa’s First Smart Village Began

In 2014, the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) School of Electrical Engineering, embodying the ethos that “research that does not make a difference does not matter,” initiated a transformative partnership with Gwakwani’s village chief, local businessman Godfrey Nefolovhodwe, Schneider Electric, and Sigfox. This collaboration aimed to address the village’s infrastructural deficits and uplift the community.

One of the first initiatives was replacing the diesel-powered borehole pump with a solar-powered system, ensuring a consistent and sustainable water supply. This was complemented by installing a network of taps and tanks, bringing running water directly to the villagers. Solar lights illuminated homes and streets, enhancing safety and extending productive hours after sunset.

A Solar-Powered Economy: The Bakery That Changed Everything

Economic empowerment was a cornerstone of the transformation. The introduction of a solar-powered bakery not only provided fresh bread to the community but also created employment opportunities. Godfrey Nefolovhodwe, who has been with the initiative since inception, recalls the profound impact of this development: “I used to walk a 38 km round trip to attend high school, starting before dawn and returning after dusk. Back then, our village had no infrastructure, and only one person had formal employment. Today, thanks to the solar bakery, I can keep the lights on and employ three other people. It’s a testament to what can be achieved with determination and the right support.”

Reflecting on the journey, Godfrey shared that the initiative is more than just a business; it also provides valuable skills training: “I’ve learned how to work with electronics well. If there’s a fault in the bakery, I have the knowledge and skills to fix it.”

The bakery stands as a symbol of self-sufficiency and progress, illuminating the path toward economic empowerment in Gwakwani. Beyond the bakery, education also received a significant boost. A solar-powered crèche was established, equipped with Gwakwani’s first television, enabling children to learn English and other subjects through visual media. Additionally, a communal drip irrigation system was implemented, allowing residents to cultivate vegetables, thereby improving food security and nutrition.

The technological backbone of Gwakwani’s transformation is an Internet of Things (IoT) network developed in partnership with Sigfox. This system enables remote monitoring of village infrastructure, including water tank levels, cold storage temperatures, and borehole pump functionality.

Godfrey emphasises the importance of proactive community involvement: “I encourage other villages to embark on similar projects. Writing proposals and seeking partnerships are essential steps to get these initiatives off the ground.”

The transformation of Gwakwani from a forgotten village to a pioneering smart rural community serves as an inspiring model for sustainable development. It underscores the power of innovative thinking, strategic partnerships, and the resilience of communities in driving meaningful change.