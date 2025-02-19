LERATO MATABOGE: THE WOMAN REDEFINING AFRICA’S ECONOMIC FUTURE

Lerato Dorothy Mataboge is a powerhouse in Africa’s economic landscape. As the newly appointed African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Mataboge is at the helm of transforming the continent’s infrastructure and energy policies, ensuring that Africa emerges as a leader in the global economy. With over 23 years of experience in international trade, investment facilitation, and economic diplomacy, she is reshaping the way Africa operates, moving beyond a resource-dependent model to one that embraces industrialisation, sustainability, and energy independence.

Role and Responsibilities of the African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy

The African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy is a senior leadership position that carries immense responsibility within the African Union (AU). In this pivotal role, Mataboge is tasked with overseeing the development and implementation of policies and initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and energy access across the continent. The position is critical in driving the AU’s long-term strategy to ensure that African nations have the necessary infrastructure and energy resources to support economic growth, boost regional integration, and address the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation and industrialisation.

Mataboge’s role involves spearheading projects that address key infrastructure gaps, such as the development of transportation corridors, improved access to reliable and affordable energy, and the modernisation of digital infrastructure. She is responsible for fostering collaboration among AU member states, regional economic communities (RECs), private sector stakeholders, and international partners to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects that benefit both the public and private sectors.

In her capacity as Commissioner, Mataboge is a central figure in the AU’s efforts to accelerate Africa’s energy transition. This involves promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and hydropower, to meet the growing energy demand while minimising environmental impact. As Africa continues to be one of the least electrified continents in the world, Mataboge’s work is essential in ensuring that both urban and rural areas gain access to electricity, thereby driving industrial growth and improving living standards.

The Commissioner also plays a key role in advocating for sustainable energy policies that align with global trends in decarbonisation, while ensuring Africa’s energy needs are met. She works on the implementation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, a strategic framework that envisions a prosperous and integrated Africa that can compete globally. Through her leadership, Mataboge is guiding the continent toward a future of energy sustainability, infrastructure development, and technological innovation, aligning these goals with the broader ambitions of the African Union and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Architect of African Trade

Mataboge’s legacy as an architect of African trade is rooted in her tireless work to integrate African economies. One of her most significant achievements was her instrumental role in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), one of the most ambitious trade agreements in modern history. AfCFTA is a monumental step toward creating a single, integrated market for 1.3 billion people, which will break down trade barriers, promote intra-African trade, and foster industrialisation across the continent.

Mataboge’s involvement in AfCFTA’s development ensures that Africa will not only trade with the rest of the world but will also trade within itself, increasing the flow of goods and services among African nations. By advocating for this shift, Mataboge is contributing to a more self-sufficient Africa—one that no longer relies on exporting raw materials but manufactures products locally, creating jobs, and boosting economies. Her work around AfCFTA goes beyond the signing of agreements; she has been a strategic leader in shaping policy frameworks that ensure the continent’s long-term trade goals are achieved.

As the Founder and CEO of Trade Invest Africa, Mataboge led initiatives that secured over $300 million in funding for rural electrification projects in Southern Africa. This work was critical not only in providing energy to underserved communities but also in empowering businesses and creating sustainable infrastructure that would allow industries to thrive. Her commitment to improving infrastructure extends far beyond trade policy; she has been actively involved in developing large-scale cross-border projects that enhance connectivity across African economies.

Breaking the Colonial Trade Model

One of Mataboge’s most powerful beliefs is that Africa must move away from the colonial-era “pit-to-port” trade model, which has historically seen the continent exporting raw materials to the global market while importing finished goods. This model has kept African economies in a perpetual state of dependence, stifling growth and industrialisation. Mataboge envisions an Africa that manufactures its own goods, builds its own industries, and leads in sectors like green energy, digital technology, and advanced manufacturing.

Her advocacy for breaking this colonial trade model is grounded in her belief that Africa’s economic future lies in its ability to create value within its own borders. By fostering industrialisation, Africa can increase its global competitiveness and reduce reliance on imports. Mataboge’s leadership in this area is integral to the continent’s goal of becoming a manufacturing hub, shifting from a focus on extraction to a focus on value addition, innovation, and sustainability.

Mataboge’s work on the African Union’s energy transition agenda is another cornerstone of her vision for the continent. With over 600 million Africans still without electricity, she has been at the forefront of championing renewable energy projects that not only provide power but also contribute to economic development. Her belief in Africa’s capacity to lead in renewable energy has been a driving force in the promotion of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power projects that can power industries and homes alike.

A Recognised Global Leader

Mataboge’s influence is not confined to the African continent. She has been recognised as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Persons of African Descent in International Trade by the United Nations-affiliated MIPAD Global Network. Her recognition as a thought leader extends beyond the African Union, as she has become a key voice in global discussions on trade, energy, and infrastructure development.

Mataboge’s contributions to global platforms include delivering a TEDx Talk on “Why Intra-African Trade Matters,” which has been widely used as a training tool for policymakers, executives, and students worldwide. In addition, she has participated in over 120 global panels and conferences, where her expertise has shaped discussions on Africa’s role in the global economy. As an author, she has written more than 30 articles on topics such as trade, industrialisation, and economic policy, further cementing her position as a global thought leader.

Her thought leadership has been instrumental in bringing attention to Africa’s potential and the need for sustainable infrastructure and energy solutions. She continues to push for global partnerships and investments that align with Africa’s development goals, ensuring that the continent is not just a participant in the global economy but a leader in shaping its future.

Beyond the Boardroom: A Personal Mission

For Mataboge, this work is not just about policy or global recognition—it’s personal. Throughout her career, she has been driven by a commitment to creating opportunities for African businesses, particularly those led by women and young entrepreneurs. She believes that the next generation of Africans should not inherit the same economic struggles that have plagued the continent for centuries. Instead, she envisions a prosperous, self-sufficient Africa where local businesses thrive, and young entrepreneurs have the resources and support they need to succeed.

“My ultimate goal is for Africa to be a credible global rule-maker, not just a rule-taker. I want to contribute meaningfully to an Africa that is diversified, digitised, and decarbonised—to meet the intrinsic needs of the African child, through the intrinsic talents of the African child,” Mataboge has said, reflecting her deep personal commitment to the continent’s future.

Through her leadership as the African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Mataboge is reshaping Africa’s infrastructure, energy, and economic landscape. Her vision and dedication to an Africa that is not only self-sufficient but also a leader in global trade and energy innovation make her a true visionary for the continent’s future.