Investing in the Green Economy: South Africa’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership and Sustainable Development

South Africa is emerging as a leader in climate action and sustainable economic development, leveraging its green economy to tackle environmental challenges while driving inclusive growth. As the country prepares to host the G20 Summit in November 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined a vision that integrates environmental stewardship, economic advancement, and social equity, positioning South Africa as a key player on the global stage.

At the heart of this vision is South Africa’s commitment to building a resilient green economy. This approach not only aims to mitigate the impact of climate change but also seeks to create jobs, foster innovation, and attract investment. President Ramaphosa stated in his address at the World Economic Forum, “Acting together, we should build an inclusive, just, and equal world in which all may prosper, leaving no one and no country behind.”

South Africa’s Green Economy: A Foundation for Growth and Sustainability

South Africa’s green economy is a cornerstone of its climate action strategy, focusing on renewable energy, carbon reduction, and environmental protection. The Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) is a flagship initiative driving this transformation. Since its inception, the REIPPPP has secured over R193 billion in investments, leading to the development of 6,327 MW of renewable energy capacity across 92 projects. These projects have not only diversified South Africa’s energy mix but also created thousands of jobs and stimulated local economies.

As of 2021, 85 of the 92 approved renewable energy projects from earlier REIPPPP bid windows are operational, contributing 71,073 GWh of clean energy to the national grid. With projects from Bid Window 5 expected to come online by 2025, South Africa is solidifying its position as a leader in renewable energy on the African continent.

South Africa, known for having some of the fairest labour practices embedded in its constitution, is integrating labour laws into its climate action efforts to ensure a just transition. As the country shifts towards greener industries, labour laws are evolving to protect workers affected by technological advancements, workplace restructuring, and job losses.

The Labour Relations Act (1994) introduced workplace forums to give employees a voice in workplace decisions, but these remain underutilised. Strengthening platforms like bargaining councils and Sector Education and Training Authorities can support skills development and employment adaptation.

At a national level, The National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) fosters social dialogue, while the Presidential Climate Commission, established under the Climate Change Act, is driving policies to balance environmental goals with job security. Through these initiatives, South Africa is aligning its labour policies with climate resilience to ensure a fair and sustainable transition.

Critical Minerals and Green Industrialisation: Unlocking Africa’s Potential

South Africa’s resource-rich landscape presents unique opportunities for driving green industrialisation. The nation’s focus on critical minerals—essential for green technologies such as solar panels and electric vehicle batteries—is central to its G20 presidency agenda. President Ramaphosa has emphasised the importance of adding value to these minerals through local beneficiation and developing low-carbon manufacturing value chains. This approach not only reduces environmental impact but also ensures that the economic benefits of resource extraction remain within the continent.

This focus on green industrialisation positions South Africa as a hub for innovation, attracting global investors eager to participate in the burgeoning market for sustainable technologies.

The Just Energy Transition: Financing a Sustainable Future

A key priority of South Africa’s green economy strategy is the Just Energy Transition, ensuring an equitable shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Financing this transition is critical, and South Africa has called for the mobilisation of climate finance from global institutions. President Ramaphosa has also advocated for the redirection of unused Special Drawing Rights to developing economies, enabling countries like South Africa to invest in infrastructure, industrial development, education, and healthcare.

By prioritising equitable access to climate finance, South Africa underscores its commitment to solidarity and inclusivity—principles that resonate with its G20 presidency themes.

How to Invest in South Africa’s Green Economy

For investors, South Africa’s green economy offers a wealth of opportunities. The renewable energy sector alone has demonstrated its potential to generate substantial economic returns, while creating jobs and reducing carbon emissions. Wind farms, solar parks, and bioenergy projects are transforming rural areas, fostering local economic development, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Investing in South Africa’s green economy presents numerous benefits, including:

Economic Growth: The green economy is a catalyst for economic development, contributing to GDP growth and enhancing the country’s global competitiveness.

Environmental Sustainability: Investments in renewable energy and sustainable practices contribute to environmental conservation and the reduction of carbon emissions.

Government Support: The South African government offers various incentives, such as tax breaks and subsidies, to encourage investment in green projects.

Beyond renewable energy, sustainable agriculture presents another avenue for investment. Initiatives focused on water-efficient farming, soil regeneration, and eco-tourism are not only addressing food security challenges but also boosting rural livelihoods. The government has also introduced tax breaks and subsidies to attract investment in green projects, making South Africa an attractive destination for businesses seeking to align profitability with sustainability. Find out more about investment opportunities with InvestSA.

Environmental Protection and Resilience

South Africa’s commitment to environmental protection is evident in its robust regulatory frameworks, aimed at safeguarding biodiversity and preventing pollution. These measures are complemented by initiatives to strengthen disaster resilience in the face of climate-induced natural disasters—a priority highlighted by President Ramaphosa. As he noted, “In order to address the challenges that countries in the Global South face, we believe that special financing and insurance mechanisms must be made available to scale up funding for post-disaster reconstruction.”

Shaping Africa’s Sustainable Future

South Africa’s leadership in the green economy extends beyond its borders, offering a blueprint for sustainable development across Africa. By sharing best practices and promoting regional cooperation, South Africa is paving the way for a greener and more resilient future for the continent. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) further amplifies these efforts, providing a platform for regional integration and economic growth.

The country’s focus on renewable energy, critical minerals, and climate finance not only supports its own development goals but also inspires other nations to follow suit. As President Ramaphosa stated, “The seeds of human progress were sown in Africa. In Africa, the earliest forms of cooperation were forged and developed. As the leaders of the G20 return to Africa, we make a call that we all harness these essential capabilities that will make us take action to build a better and fairer world.”

The Path Forward: Join South Africa’s Green Economy Movement

Investing in South Africa’s green economy is more than just a financial opportunity—it’s a chance to be part of a global movement toward sustainability. By supporting renewable energy, green industrialisation, and sustainable practices, businesses and investors can contribute to a future where economic growth and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.

South Africa’s hosting of the G20 Summit in 2025 marks a pivotal moment for the country and the continent. It’s a call to action for global leaders, businesses, and individuals to collaborate in building a world where progress is measured not just in economic terms, but also in the health of our planet.

For more insights into South Africa’s green economy and G20 priorities, watch President Ramaphosa’s address at the World Economic Forum:

WATCH | Special Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa at Davos 2025