What is South Africa’s Expropriation Act of 2025

Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC)

SOUTH AFRICA’S EXPROPRIATION ACT

The Expropriation Act of 2025 replaces the outdated 1975 Expropriation Act, bringing South Africa’s land reform policies in line with constitutional principles. The 1975 Act, drafted during apartheid, was designed to serve state interests with minimal legal protection for affected property owners. It lacked clear definitions of key legal terms, failed to account for socio-economic transformation, and did not outline a structured process for fair compensation.

The 2025 Act introduces a transparent expropriation framework that balances land reform with legal safeguards. It clarifies compensation principles, strengthens legal protections, and introduces Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC) under specific conditions.

Key Changes in the 2025 Expropriation Act

One of the major shifts in the new legislation is the clearer distinction between public purpose and public interest, both of which justify expropriation under the law. Public purpose includes infrastructure projects, public service expansion, and environmental conservation, while public interest focuses on land reform and equitable resource distribution. The Act also provides explicit criteria for just and equitable compensation, ensuring that factors such as market value, historical acquisition, and state investment are considered.

A significant addition is the introduction of Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC) under specific conditions. Section 13 outlines cases where the state may acquire property at zero or nominal compensation, such as abandoned land, unused state-owned land, speculative land holdings, and land whose value has substantially increased due to state investment. Long-occupied communal land also falls under this category, recognising historical injustices.

Legislative Basis and Key Definitions

The Expropriation Act of 2025 is enacted in terms of Section 25(2) and (3) of the Constitution, which allows the state to expropriate property for a public purpose or in the public interest, provided that just and equitable compensation is paid.

Key Definitions Under the Act:

Expropriation: The compulsory acquisition of property by the state in terms of Section 1 of the Act.

Public Purpose: As defined in Section 2(1)(a), this includes infrastructure projects, public service expansion, and environmental conservation.

Public Interest: Defined under Section 2(1)(b) as land reform, equitable access to resources, and socio-economic development.

Just and Equitable Compensation: Governed by Section 12, considering factors such as market value, historical acquisition, and current land use.

Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC): Outlined in Section 13, which provides specific cases where land may be expropriated for zero or nominal compensation.

Expropriation Process and Legal Procedures

The Act introduces a formalised process that the government must follow before expropriating property. This process is detailed in Sections 5 to 11, ensuring procedural fairness.

Key Legal Safeguards:

The Act ensures that no expropriation can occur without due process, per Section 5(4).

Section 10 provides that disputes over expropriation decisions may be referred to the Land Claims Court or High Court for judicial review.

Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC)

Section 13 of the Act outlines cases where the state may expropriate property with no or minimal compensation.

Legal Grounds for EWC Under Section 13:

Abandoned or Unused Land (Section 13(1)(a)): If land has been abandoned or left undeveloped for a prolonged period. This applies where the owner has made no reasonable effort to utilise the land. State-Owned Land Not in Use (Section 13(1)(b)): Land owned by the state but not used for any official function may be redistributed. Speculative Land Holdings (Section 13(1)(c)): If land was acquired purely for investment and remains unused for financial speculation. Land Benefiting from State Investment (Section 13(1)(d)): If the land substantially increased in value due to government-funded infrastructure without private investment. Communal Land Occupied for an Extended Period (Section 13(1)(e)): If a community has occupied land for generations, the government may formally transfer ownership without compensating the previous owner.

4. Compensation and Financial Considerations

The 2025 Act mandates a more structured approach to compensation

Compensation Framework (Section 12):

Market Value Assessment: Compensation may not always reflect full market value, depending on historical use and state investment.

Consideration of Public Benefit: Compensation may be reduced if expropriation serves a higher economic or social function.

Payment Terms: The government must provide at least 80% of the agreed compensation upfront within 90 days of expropriation (Section 12(7)).

Owners who disagree with the compensation amount may escalate disputes to the Compensation Review Tribunal under Section 12(9).

The Expropriation Act of 2025 significantly reshapes South Africa’s land acquisition framework, bringing it in line with constitutional principles. However, while the Act provides for expropriation without compensation, it also includes legal safeguards, procedural fairness, and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Still have questions? The Economic Cluster has put together a detailed breakdown of the most common concerns. Swipe through their Instagram FAQs below:

FAQs

What is the Expropriation Act of 2025?

The Expropriation Act of 2025 is a new law that sets out the process for the government to acquire land for public purposes (like infrastructure, housing, and conservation) or in the public interest (such as land reform). The Act ensures that any expropriation follows legal procedures and provides for fair compensation where applicable.

Does this mean the government can take my property?

Expropriation is only applicable in specific cases where land is needed for public benefit. If your land is in active use and does not fall into the categories listed under Section 13 (such as abandoned land or land acquired for speculation), normal property rights apply, and you remain the legal owner.

Will I be compensated if my land is expropriated?

Yes, in most cases, compensation is provided based on just and equitable principles. Compensation considers factors like market value, land history, and its current use. The government follows a structured process to ensure that property owners receive fair compensation, and there are legal avenues to challenge any disputes.

What should I do if I receive an expropriation notice?

If you receive a Notice of Intention to Expropriate, you have the right to respond, negotiate, or dispute the terms. The law allows for public consultation, legal review, and compensation negotiations, so affected owners have multiple opportunities to engage before any decisions are finalised.

How does this law help South Africa?

The Expropriation Act aims to streamline land reform, support infrastructure development, and ensure fair access to land. It replaces the outdated 1975 Expropriation Act, aligning the law with South Africa’s Constitution and ensuring that any land acquisitions are done transparently and with proper legal oversight.