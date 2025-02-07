PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA’S 2025 SONA: A VISION FOR SOUTH AFRICA’S FUTURE

On Thursday, 8 February 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) at Cape Town City Hall. He began by honouring the fallen soldiers who served with dedication and congratulating the Class of 2024 on their academic achievements, recognising them as the foundation of the country’s future prosperity. He reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to shared humanity over competition, strengthening global trade relations, and leveraging diverse international alliances to build a resilient and inclusive economy. In a speech that underscored economic transformation and national resilience, he emphasised:

“So we stand for our shared humanity, not for the survival of the fittest. We will work to strengthen our trade relations around the world and to leverage our strong and diverse global alliances to make our economy more resilient.”

Watch the full ceremony to learn more about South Africa’s vision for the year ahead.

With South Africa set to host the G20 Summit, the President framed the nation’s leadership on the global stage as an opportunity to shape inclusive trade policies and sustainable development initiatives. He reiterated that economic recovery and growth must be people-centred, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Key Highlights from SONA 2025:

Economic Growth and Job Creation: President Ramaphosa underscored the urgency of revitalising the economy to create jobs, reduce poverty, and improve the lives of all South Africans. He set a target of achieving a 3% GDP growth, acknowledging the challenges but emphasising the necessity of this goal.

Land Reform and Sovereignty: Addressing international criticisms, Ramaphosa stated, “We will not be bullied.” He defended the nation’s right to implement land reforms aimed at equitable distribution, asserting that these policies are designed to benefit the public and include legal safeguards against arbitrary seizures.

Infrastructure Investment: The President announced a significant investment of $50 billion over the next three years to enhance the country’s infrastructure. This initiative aims to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and improve service delivery across various sectors.

Global Leadership and Diplomacy: Ramaphosa highlighted South Africa’s upcoming role as the host of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, marking a new era for the nation on the global stage. He emphasised the importance of strengthening international partnerships and leveraging these alliances to foster economic resilience and inclusivity.

