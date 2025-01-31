Local hotdog brand making international footprints – One hotdog at a time

With humble beginnings, the proudly South African family-owned business was established in 1997 by Ralph Strange and his sons, David and Steven, with unwritten plans for the next generation to join over time. The Strange family has a robust background in the food industry, having owned several award-winning steakhouses before Sausage Saloon was founded. The franchise was created to elevate a traditional fast-food experience to a vibrant and exciting dining experience. The first Sausage Saloon store opened its doors in an Alberton mall east of Johannesburg, where it continues to operate successfully.

With over 100 locations already sizzling across South Africa and a toehold in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the popular hotdog brand Sausage Saloon is just getting started.

Sausage Saloon’s expansion into Mauritius is a key component of its global growth strategy, which includes new stores in New Delhi, India; the Sultanate of Oman; and Zimbabwe in the near future. This strategy aims to increase the brand’s international presence through master franchising opportunities.

The expansion into Mauritius is led by South African-born master franchisor and trailblazing entrepreneur Tshidi Matjeke-Dlungwane, who has a passion for fun, flavour, and world domination (or at least dominating the hotdog market). The initial kiosk is situated at Le Caudan Waterfront in Port Louis with plans to expand to shopping malls and other strategic sites on the island. Sausage Saloon and its master franchisor plan to have 12 stores in Mauritius by the end of 2026.

Born and raised in the vibrant township of Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria in the Gauteng province, Tshidi was raised in a close-knit family with six siblings, nurtured by the strong Christian values instilled by her parents. Tshidi holds a postgraduate degree in metallurgical engineering from the University of Pretoria, a postgraduate diploma in general management, and a master’s degree in business administration from GIBS.

In recent decades, increasing numbers of women like Tshidi have found a business home in the franchise sector. The Franchise Association of South Africa (FASA) estimates that the total percentage of women operating franchises around South Africa was about 30% in 2023. Women started as a minority in franchising but are quickly becoming the decision-makers, especially given the increasing recognition of women in the South African business landscape.

“Owning a franchise is not for the faint of heart; what we need is more education on franchising and how it can serve as a tool for creating generational wealth. My advice to women aspiring to become franchise partners or owners is to surround themselves with supportive people and never give up. It is also imperative to get to know the franchisor because you will be entering into a partnership, and it is essential to get along with them. Ask questions, don’t be shy, and always remember: A franchise is a business within a business; there should be no need to reinvent the wheel. All the systems should be in place, and the support should be there. You just have to get down and do the work,” advises Tshidi.

“The Sausage Saloon brand is about more than just simple, great food: it’s about bringing people together, and the sustained support, commitment, and encouragement I have received from the Sausage Saloon team in realising my dream has made this journey very rewarding,” she adds.

Maintaining a connection to their heritage has been a cornerstone for many South African brands, and Sausage Saloon is no exception. With almost three decades of experience serving world-class hotdogs, Sausage Saloon has earned a reputation for its commitment to quality, size, and innovation. Sausage Saloon’s global expansion is not just about growth for the sake of it; it’s about fulfilling its mission to spread joy, one delicious, high-quality bite at a time.

Brand South Africa takes pride in South African brands that continue to make their mark in international markets and position the country in a positive light.