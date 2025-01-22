GAUTENG GROWING AS AN INVESTMENT DESTINATION OF CHOICE

The Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) is committed to creating and implementing an inclusive and transformed Gauteng economy. Our commitment to the Gauteng province is to continue our efforts to rebuild, revitalise and reignite all sectors of the economy. Gauteng continues to be the economic epicentre of South Africa and a strategic connector that provides easy access to the rest of South Africa and the African continent. Our commitment to inclusive economic growth and innovation positions Gauteng as the economic powerhouse of South Africa and a strategic gateway to the rest of the continent.

Gauteng: The Economic Powerhouse

Gauteng is the undeniable engine of South Africa’s economy, contributing 34% to the national GDP and consistently outperforming national growth rates. Post-COVID-19, Gauteng demonstrated resilience, growing at 2.8%—well above the national average. In the past year alone, Gauteng grew by 1.5%, double the national rate, underscoring its robust contribution to economic recovery and growth.

This resilience has solidified Gauteng’s position as a preferred trade and investment location. At the Gauteng Investment Conference, key stakeholders reaffirmed the province’s attractiveness for both local and international investors, fostering confidence in our economic prospects and opportunities.

Facilitating Investment and Driving Growth

The GGDA is proud to have facilitated R52.3 billion in investments during the 2023/24 financial year, of which R21.6 billion came from foreign direct investment (FDI). These figures highlight our role in fostering investor confidence and catalyzing economic growth. Our work is supported by initiatives such as the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) program, which has driven remarkable achievements:

The Vaal SEZ attracted R4.6 billion in commitments, exceeding its R2 billion target.

The OR Tambo SEZ secured over R1 billion in investment, bolstering Gauteng’s position as a manufacturing and trade hub.

Through these SEZs, we are unlocking opportunities in key sectors like automotive, agro-processing, green technology, and ICT, ensuring that Gauteng remains a leader in industrial innovation.

Catalyzing Strategic Infrastructure

Infrastructure remains a critical enabler of economic growth. The GGDA has made significant strides in delivering catalytic projects, including:

The OR Tambo International Airport SEZ precinct, a hub for international trade and logistics.

The Chamdor Automotive Hub, supporting industrial growth and employment in the automotive supply chain.

The upcoming Bio-Science Park by The Innovation Hub, cementing Gauteng’s leadership in green and digital economies.

These projects are not only creating jobs but also driving innovation and positioning Gauteng as a globally competitive region.

Building an Inclusive and Sustainable Economy

Sustainability and inclusivity are at the heart of our mission. Initiatives such as the Township Economy Development Act (TEDA) integrate township businesses into broader value chains, empowering historically disadvantaged groups. The GGDA is also committed to enhancing opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), women, and youth through tailored support and procurement initiatives.

Our subsidiaries, including Constitution Hill and the Gauteng IDZ Development Company, further exemplify our dedication to heritage-based economic transformation. Constitution Hill, now a mixed-use precinct, continues to attract international visitors, while the Jewellery Manufacturing Precinct has strengthened Gauteng’s global manufacturing capabilities.

Additionally, by 2030, we aim to have 150 companies in the automotive value chain achieving world-class manufacturing standards and to see 80% of innovations supported by The Innovation Hub commercialized. These efforts will ensure that Gauteng not only adapts to global changes but also leads in shaping the future economy.

Collaboration and Accountability

None of this progress would be possible without the steadfast support of our partners, stakeholders, and the people of Gauteng. Transparency and accountability remain central to our approach, ensuring that every initiative delivers measurable results.

Together, we are rebuilding, revitalising, and reigniting the economy of Gauteng. Our shared vision of an inclusive and prosperous Gauteng City Region is within reach, and we invite investors to be part of this transformative journey.