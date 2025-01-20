GLOBAL SHAPERS: BRIDGING GAPS AND DRIVING INNOVATION IN 2025

As the skills gap widens in developing countries, many young people find themselves at a disadvantage—unable to access the opportunities that lead to sustainable careers or entrepreneurial ventures. In Johannesburg, however, young innovators are refusing to stand still. They spearhead local tech workshops, focusing on coding, digital literacy, and financial education. These youth-led initiatives, supported by the Global Shapers Community, go beyond serving local needs; they stand as beacons of hope, proving that with the right support, transformation is within reach.

Global Shapers Community: Advancing Youth Leadership and Global Impact

The Global Shapers Community is an initiative under the World Economic Forum that empowers young leaders to enact solutions across the globe. Consisting of city-based hubs led by exceptional individuals (usually under 30), this dynamic network tackles pressing issues ranging from climate action to inclusive economic growth.

In South Africa, these hubs form a powerful constellation of passionate minds. Identifying local challenges—like youth unemployment and limited digital skills—they develop tailored solutions to foster growth and inclusivity in their communities. Through technology training, career mentorship, and civic engagement, they energize local economies and set a precedent for youth empowerment worldwide.

Obakeng’s Tech Workshop and Pitching Sessions

One tangible success story is a tech and entrepreneurship workshop led by Obakeng—a Global Shaper from Johannesburg. She and her team teach essential digital skills and guide aspiring entrepreneurs on how to pitch ideas to potential investors.

“We did a pitching competition last year and had to train these young people on how to pitch to an investor—what kind of data you include. Their ideas were so brilliant, you just want to give them more.”

— Obakeng, Global Shaper 2023

By focusing on transferable skills—such as presentation, financial planning, and marketing—these workshops enable participants to pivot across different industries. Partnering with private-sector mentors, the program has helped multiple startups secure initial funding, showcasing how targeted mentorship can drive local economic growth.

By collaborating with thought leaders, government representatives, and corporate partners, the Global Shapers align local projects with broader policies, influencing how communities worldwide address social, environmental, and economic challenges.

South African Global Shapers: Community Impact and Cross-Sector Collaboration

South African Global Shapers, like Obakeng, exemplify local momentum by tackling community issues with unparalleled enthusiasm. Young leaders craft initiatives in technology and sustainability, energising efforts to bridge gaps through cross-sector collaboration.

Collaborative Projects: The Johannesburg hub collaborates with local municipalities to upgrade digital infrastructure.

Sustainability Efforts: In cooperation with environmental NGOs, they plant trees and promote renewable energy use in schools.

Entrepreneurship Campaigns: By connecting with banks and investment firms, they secure funding and mentorship for early-stage youth-led ventures.

By connecting with banks and investment firms, they secure funding and mentorship for early-stage youth-led ventures.

These projects reinforce the power of youth activism, galvanizing support for shared objectives and promoting actionable change. Together, these young leaders prove that collective efforts can shape a transformative future.

Building Supportive Ecosystems

Global Shapers bridge resources and opportunities, creating networks that empower young leaders to excel both locally and globally.

Engage Stakeholders: By collaborating across public, private, and nonprofit sectors, they facilitate resource and knowledge-sharing. Provide Mentorship: Experienced professionals guide youth through challenges in business strategy, technology adoption, and problem-solving. Facilitate Access: Financial backing, grants, and technological tools equip emerging entrepreneurs to scale more quickly. Encourage Innovation: Workshops, hackathons, and ideation sessions foster creative thinking to solve local and global issues.

Such supportive ecosystems help combat brain drain, sustaining economic progression in areas where opportunities might otherwise be scarce.

Global Shapers and Climate Resilience

Environmental stewardship forms a cornerstone of many Shapers’ initiatives. By uniting community stakeholders in the fight against climate change, these youth leaders harness innovative thinking to propel practical solutions.

Examples include:

Coastal Restoration Projects: Some hubs engage with scientists and local fishermen to restore mangroves and protect coastal habitats.

Some hubs engage with scientists and local fishermen to restore mangroves and protect coastal habitats. Green Tech Adoption: In partnership with local municipalities and renewable energy firms, they introduce solar power kits to rural clinics.

These proactive interventions focus on climate justice and social equity, ensuring vulnerable populations can adapt to environmental shifts. Collaborations with municipalities, academic institutions, and the private sector reinforce the collective drive for scalable environmental practices across developing regions.

Bridging Local Skills Gaps: Workshops and Mentorship Programs

Global Shapers achieve local impact by hosting interactive sessions and fostering mentorship programs that focus on employability, tech literacy, and community leadership.

By connecting participants with real-world practitioners, these engagements provide critical insights for personal and professional growth.

Simplifying “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”

In the “intelligent age,” technology and collaboration shape the global future. For Global Shapers, this means partnering with established enterprises to test new software tools, streamline local administration, and equip communities with digital literacy. This synergy helps solve complex challenges—like bridging service delivery gaps or developing e-learning platforms—and strengthens both systems and communities.

“Brain Gain”: Creating Conditions for Youth Retention

Brain drain remains a significant issue in developing nations. Young talent often seeks opportunities abroad, robbing home countries of the skilled workforce necessary for socio-economic advancement. In the Road to WEF Davos: Reimagining Growth, South Africa’s Economic Transformation interview, Obakeng Makapane emphasises that: “We see people go out of the country to study but never come back… We need to challenge both young people and government to create conditions that bring them back.”

In response, governments and Global Shapers work together to craft innovative local policies—like tax incentives for returning professionals or remote work opportunities with global companies. Programs such as Brand South Africa’s “Play Your Part” and Global South Africans encourage skilled diaspora members to invest their knowledge back into local initiatives. The new South African Government of National Unity (GNU), for instance, is actively exploring strategic interventions in education and job creation to align with young professionals’ aspirations, ensuring that returning home is not just an option but a genuinely attractive choice.

Preparation for Davos 2025

The Global Shapers are focusing their collective energy on Davos for the 5th annual World Economic Forum 2025, a key platform under the umbrella of the World Economic Forum.

By harnessing insights from ongoing projects and partnerships, they aim to:

Showcase innovative solutions for skills development and sustainability.

Engage global powerhouses in discussions about youth investment and infrastructure.

global powerhouses in discussions about youth investment and infrastructure. Turn dialogues into impactful strategies, shifting the conversation from “we should” to “we will.”

With collaboration as the driving theme, their proactive approach seeks to forge actionable, transformative policies—placing youth interests at the heart of global decision-making.

The Future of Global Shapers Initiatives

In a rapidly changing global landscape, the Global Shapers Community remains a beacon of innovation and youthful energy, driving social progress on multiple fronts. By integrating new technologies and entrepreneurial thinking, these initiatives continue to evolve—redefining the future of work, education, and sustainable development.

Cross-Sector Alliances: Increasingly, hubs are building alliances with tech giants, NGOs, and local governments to tackle climate issues, infrastructure deficits, and inequality.

Scaling Up Successful Projects: Model interventions—like Johannesburg's digital-literacy workshops—are replicated in other regions, adapting to local contexts.

: Model interventions—like Johannesburg’s digital-literacy workshops—are replicated in other regions, adapting to local contexts. Empowering Grassroots Leadership: By developing more community leaders through mentorship, Global Shapers ensure long-lasting impact beyond individual projects.

With unwavering commitment and a shared vision, youth-led movements will continue to innovate and reform, taking collective action that transcends borders, drives economic resilience, and fuels a global surge toward social equity.

By championing a blend of local action and global vision, the Global Shapers initiative shows that a new era of youth-driven transformation is well underway, with 2025 as a pivotal milestone in shaping our collective future.