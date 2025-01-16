Team South Africa to Champion a year of Growth, Solidarity and Global Leadership at WEF Davos

Johannesburg, 16 January 2025 – Brand South Africa is pleased to announce Team South Africa’s participation at the upcoming 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, which will take place from 20 to 24 January 2025 under the theme “Collaboration in the Intelligent Age.”

Every year Team South Africa joins the over 2 500 high-level delegates at the World Economic Forum’s Annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. South Africa’s involvement at WEF Davos dates back to 2009, when President Nelson Mandela and Team South Africa first participated. As such, Team South Africa will once again be participating at the 55th annual meeting.

This also comes at a pivotal moment as South Africa has assumed the Presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) from 1 December 2024 — a historic first for the African continent and the first time the African Union is a member.

South Africa stands at the cusp of transformation, having introduced bold economic reforms to overcome persistent challenges and unlocking its vast potential. It is now time to position South Africa as a resilient and dynamic economy, ready to meet the demands of a changing global landscape. Team South Africa, comprising of business and government leaders, will emphasise the importance of collaboration with the private sector under South Africa’s seventh democratic administration and to showcase the county’s competitive strengths.

Brand South Africa will be at the centre of driving country visibility with an integrated communications, marketing, and stakeholder programme on behalf of Team South Africa.

Promenade 62 in Davos will serve as the “South Africa House”, a central hub that will allow for panel discussion, business meetings, media briefings and a cultural immersion.

We are delighted to announce that this year’s programme has been made possible by the support of partners, Exxaro, ABSA, Naspers, Old Mutual, South African Breweries (SAB), Anglo-American, the Gauteng Growth & Development Agency (GDDA) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

