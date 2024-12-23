STAY SMART ON SOUTH AFRICA’S ROADS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

By: Lethabo Mkhize

It’s that time of the year again! The festive season is here, bringing with it packed suitcases, road trips, and the excitement of reuniting with loved ones. But while South Africa’s roads bustle with holiday cheer, they also bring increased risks. Road safety isn’t just a suggestion—it’s a necessity. With traffic volumes skyrocketing, it’s critical to prepare, stay vigilant, and drive responsibly.

Prepping for the Journey: Think Ahead, Drive Smart

Before hitting the road, take some time to prepare. Too often, accidents result from overlooked basics.

Give Your Car a Festive Checkup: Think of it as a holiday gift for your vehicle. Inspect the tyres, brakes, wipers, and lights. If you’re overdue for a service, book it now. Skipping this step could leave you stranded—or worse.

Rest, Refresh, and Repeat

Driver fatigue is a silent killer, especially during long-haul trips.

Get Some Sleep : Driving while sleep-deprived and relying on an energy drink to get you through is a recipe for disaster. . Begin your journey fully rested, so you’re alert and prepared. .

The Rules Are Not Suggestions: Stick to Them

While South Africa’s roads can sometimes feel unpredictable, ignoring the rules puts everyone at risk.

Speed Limits Save Lives: That 120 km/h limit isn’t a challenge—it’s there for a reason. Adjust your speed based on the road and weather conditions.

Prepare for Festive Chaos on the Roads

The roads get hectic this time of year. Here’s how to keep your cool:

Drive Defensively: Assume that the car next to you might do something reckless. Maintain a safe following distance and be ready to react.

Special Scenarios: Be Extra Cautious

Some travel situations call for heightened attention:

Long-Distance Journeys: Break them into manageable segments. Overworking yourself isn’t heroic—it’s dangerous.

Emergency? Be Ready to Respond

Breakdowns or accidents can happen to anyone, no matter how prepared.

Roadside Assistance is Your Friend: Keep emergency numbers saved in your phone. The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) is a great resource.

