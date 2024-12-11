South Africa’s Improved Border Management Initiatives Bear Fruit

Kagiso Bonoko

The festive season is a time for family, friends, and loved ones. As we head to what many call a silly season, there will be a high rate of travel within the country and outside the country’s borders.

This brings up an issue that has troubled the South African government since the early 90s, when a high number of foreign nationals would be exiting the country to be with their loved ones and return in the new year. This not only includes legal but also illegal immigrants, while others might be tempted to perform illegal activities, taking advantage of the busy period. This requires the need to beef up border security with plans for a smooth border management process to be Implemented throughout the festive season and beyond.

The South African Border Management Authority (BMA) has recently announced the deployment of an additional 69 personnel to the busiest ports of entry across the country this festive season, as there are expectations to see more travellers through its ports of entry and to also deal with criminal activities. The BMA has so far stopped 410 000 individuals attempting to enter the country illegally since the deployment of the first cohort of the border guards in July 2022. The majority of those were arrested, fingerprinted, declared undesirable for a period of five years, and deported.

Despite challenges like limited funding, in his address, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, emphasised the importance of showcasing border management advancements and praised the BMA’s swift response to recent border incidents. He announced the deployment of drones and technology for improved surveillance during the festive season, aiming to boost public confidence and operational effectiveness.

According to the BMA operational plan for 2024/25 Festive Season, which was developed in collaboration with multiple stakeholders, and based on intelligence from historical data of the threat and risk assessment, the focus is on managing increased traveller volumes at key ports of entry, such as OR Tambo Airport and Beitbridge, through heightened security, including border guards, the South African Police Service, and the South African National Defence Force. The plan is structured around five key pillars: intelligence, proactive deterrence, combat, reactive responses, and communication. Risks identified included congestion, self-repatriation, corruption, challenges with information communication technology (ICT), and illegal activities. This plan is aimed at assisting in stolen vehicle and livestock recovery and dismantling illegal crossings.

The use of technology to improve security at the country’s borders has improved BMA operations. The unit has recently formed a partnership with the Department of Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development, which is deploying their drones to assist the unit with an enhanced level of border security and awareness at problematic vulnerable segments, the ports and the corridors. Drone operations are supported by mobile reaction units who are situated at, or closer to, the ports of entry to allow for quick reaction and apprehension of illegal migrants and other cross-border criminals.

Through improved use of technology, the BMA has been able to detect about 312 high-value vehicles that were meant to illegally exit the country to other jurisdictions on the continent. The BMA’s plans have started bearing fruit, and in a separate news report, a well-known vehicle hijacker and smuggler was sentenced to 53 years in prison by the Mtubatuba Magistrates Court.

All the interventions employed by BMA have significantly improved its operational capacity by providing additional resources on the ground to strengthen security through streamlined access control into the ports.

BMA remains committed to improving border management through a combination of technology, collaboration, and strategic planning. As the country addresses issues related to border management to South Africa’s image, it is pleasing to see the successful execution of border management strategies that will continue to influence perceptions on how the country brand is perceived on the continent and globally. Brand South Africa, as the entity that manages the image and reputation of the country, commends the Border Management Agency for ensuring the successful execution of its mandate in protecting the country’s borders.

Sources:

https://www.sanews.gov.za/south-africa/bma-outlines-plans-secure-sas-ports-entry-festive-season

https://www.iol.co.za/the-star/news/border-management-authority-steps-up-festive-season-security-with-additional-personnel-13bcef4f-e25c-4ebe-afc9-ba639fba2aac

https://www.news24.com/news24/politics/parliament/sas-border-guards-have-stopped-over-400-000-illegal-crossings-since-july-2022-bma-20241202