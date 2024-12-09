Brand South Africa Partners with Big Brothers Hug Foundation against GBV

By Kagiso Bonoko

Each year between November 25 and December 10, South Africa observes 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), a campaign that aims to raise awareness and mobilise action to end all forms of violence against women and girls. This year, the country adopted the theme: “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children,” addressing the root causes of GBV and promoting positive masculinity, gender equity, and creating economic opportunities for women and children.

As part of the annual campaign, Brand South Africa partnered with an organisation called the Big Brothers Hug Foundation, whose founder is a Play Your Part Ambassador. Tshepiso James Kwakwa founded this Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) after realising the alarming statistics around GBV, safety, and the overall well-being of local community members. The Foundation originates from Letlhabile township near Brits in the North-West Province and operates across the Madibeng District Municipality.

The Foundation drives an annual Cultural Fusion Madibeng Arts Connections campaign designed to raise awareness and address critical social issues such as men’s mental health, women abuse, and human trafficking. The campaign features a series of events, educational workshops, and a cricket tournament to engage, educate, and empower communities.

Interactive community engagement and discussions are encouraged to inspire active participation, solutions-based deliberations, and awareness building. The partnership with Brand South Africa was under the theme “A Celebration of Art and Activism” and was accompanied by several stakeholders, including Madibeng Arts and Culture, NUMSA, A21, Halaletsang Women Empowerment, and representatives from the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS).

Representatives from A21, an international NPO based in 14 countries, emphasised the dangers and realities of human trafficking all over the world. “There are so many correlations that can be drawn between gender-based violence and human trafficking, and I think people aren’t properly equipped to early detect the signs of human trafficking. They don’t know what it looks like; therefore, if people can be more equipped with information, then we can better stand against it. As A21, we aim to bring awareness to the different communities, so we go to different schools, organisations, children’s homes, and NPOs, where we can teach about the dangers and realities of human trafficking. We also assist in training frontline professionals like police and nurses.” – said Channel Mentz.

Play Your Part Ambassador Tshepiso Kwakwa thanked all participants and stakeholders involved, emphasizing that their efforts are a powerful statement to the positive change that can be created when people work together for the greater good of the community.

Gender-based violence and femicide are great concerns in South Africa, with on-going news reports exposing shocking statistics that should evoke a sense of urgency for all to work towards its eradication. Brand South Africa’s initiative Play Your Part is a call to action for everyone to play their part in ending gender-based violence.

For more information:

The Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC) is a toll-free number to call to speak to a social worker for assistance and counselling.

Contact 0800 428 428 (0800 GBV GBV).

Callers can also request a social worker from the Command Centre to contact them by dialling *120*7867# (free) from any cell phone.