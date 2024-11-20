South African wines flying high at Shanghai Trade Fair 2024

By Phindile Maduna

China is South Africa’s largest trading partner with one of the main exports to China being agricultural products. The wine industry is a significant product in this sector with its market share steadily increasing since 2019 (Source: Standard Bank BusinessLIVE).

Standard Bank seized an opportunity to showcase South African wines at the ProWine Shanghai 2024 which took place on 12 – 14 November. ProWine is a leading trade fair for wine and spirits in mainland China. Over the past decade it has served as an important trade platform for wine and spirits, delivering exceptional experiences for visitors and exhibitors subsequently contributing to sustained growth and prosperity of the wine and spirits industry globally.

Through the Standard Bank Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge, local producers of this grape variety had an opportunity to bring some of the best wines South Africa has to offer to the Chinese market and the greater international market.

“Standard Bank’s purpose is to drive Africa’s growth. One of the ways we do that is by being our clients’ trusted partner for their growth. Through our Africa-China Trading Solutions, and in partnership with the world’s largest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, we enable our clients to turn possibilities into opportunities, such as the ProWine Shanghai Trade Fair,” says Simone Cooper, Head of Business and Commercial Banking for Standard Bank SA.

The winners of the 2024 Standard Bank Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge were chosen from close to 130 entries including 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 vintages. Eight of the 10 winners were 2023 vintage wines, and the remaining two were from 2022, with the retail pricing of the wines submitted ranging from R160 to R350 a bottle.

The Standard Bank 2024 Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge winners included:

• Anthonij Rupert Cape of Good Hope Van Lill Chenin Blanc 2023

• Flagstone Paradigm Chenin Blanc Reserve 2023

• Kleine Zalze Family Reserve Chenin Blanc 2023

• Knorhoek Chenin Blanc 2022

• Lievland Old Vine Chenin Blanc 2023

• Nabygelegen Rudmatis Chenin Blanc 2022

• Stellenrust Secrets & Lies Chenin Blanc 2023

• Stellenrust Old Bush Vine Chenin Blanc 2023

• Stellenrust Next FN Level Old Bush Vine Chenin Blanc 2023

• Zevenwacht Z Collection Chenin Blanc 2023

The winners each took home a cash prize of R25,000 from Standard Bank with the condition that they use the prize to ‘pay it forward’ to communities involved in their wine production. To date the bank has donated over R2.6m to community projects, from education and youth development to housing and health.