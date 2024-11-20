FAW Trucks South Africa to upgrade Coega truck plant with R200m investment

The Coega Development Corporation recently announced a substantial R200 million investment by FAW Trucks South Africa, contributing to the province’s automotive sector growth. The Chinese-owned truck company’s investment will further strengthen the Eastern Cape as a strategic hub for automotive manufacturing.

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (PTY) Ltd was established in 1994 and is now a well-known brand in commercial vehicle manufacturing, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions through its diverse and extensive offering of small to extra-heavy vehicles.

With over 70 years of commercial vehicle excellence, the company has established its name in international markets and is surely becoming one of the preferred brands in South Africa. FAW’s Global OEM has recently been recognised as “Best Truck Fleet Management Solution” for three consecutive years; this is testament to its customer-focused approach and continuous innovation. As one of the most established names in heavy transport, FAW Trucks SA remains committed to shaping the future of mobility through cutting-edge manufacturing and a collaborative spirit that places partners and clients first.

According to Asanda Xawuka, Executive Manager for business development at the Corporation, the investment injection is intended to expand FAW South Africa’s existing plant to increase production capacity from 5 000 to 8 000 units per annum.

“Thus, the investment will cover plant and equipment, some building expansion, and mostly training and development. In the past, FAW trained about 2,500 people,” Xawuka said.

FAW Trucks South Africa’s position as a key player in the global commercial vehicle manufacturing arena was further solidified by a successful 2023, clinching the 1st position in the market, culminating in 3 797 sales. In line with the company’s commitment to enhancing customer support, FAW Trucks SA is also embarking on an extensive expansion of its dealer network, not only within South Africa but also having a vested interest in cross-border African regions.

The recent R200 million investment agreement at the Coega Business Centre, in Gqeberha, was witnessed by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and dignitaries from the Jilin Provincial People’s Congress of China. “We welcome this investment, and we believe that it is a good decision for the continent and for relations between South Africa and China,” said Mabuyane.

The investment will help to extend existing facilities, enlarge the storage area, digitise production, and improve training centres. This will also boost job creation, infrastructure development, cultural exchange while strengthening South Africa’s position as a key player in the global automotive industry.

