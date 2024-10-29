SAA’s Flight Expansion Reinforcing the African Economic Scene

By Nokuthula Dhlamini

In a strategic move that mirrors its commitment towards boosting tourism and travel to South Africa, to stimulate economic growth, the national airline, South African Airways, is expanding its flight services to key domestic and international destinations in November 2024. This is not only about adding more passengers but also contributes much in the development of tourism and cultural exchange. It will no doubt play a significant role in growing the position of South Africa as a pivotal player on the economic landscape of Africa.

At the heart of SAA’s mandate is the need to meet the growing demand for travels that are very instrumental in connecting people for businesses. Perhaps the most important of these expansions are the flights to Lubumbashi, the 2nd largest city in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It also hosts career consular missions, which includes a South African Consulate. Lubumbashi is also the center of mining in the region with some of the largest mining corporates based there.

Business and trade accounts for the demand in air travel between Johannesburg and Lubumbashi, thus demonstrating economic interdependence between the two cities. Indeed, SAA is at an appropriate position to be a vital enabler of intra-African trade with its direct flights. This connectivity enables the relationship between businesses, the flow of goods, and economic growth of the continent. The launch flight will leave Johannesburg at 10h50 on Monday, 4 November 2024, arriving in Lubumbashi @13h20, while the service from Lubumbashi to Johannesburg will leave at 14h10.

Other increased flights include those to Mauritius during peak holiday season in December, Perth during peak holiday season in January, Harare, and Lusaka. More flights will be added to Lagos and Accra, and domestic flights by SAA to Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. This improvement in connectivity creates opportunity for foreign investment, as doing business across borders becomes smoother; it is also bound to encourage skilled professionals to consider opportunities for, or to visit, South Africa and the DRC.

This remarkable expansion is all about building a solid network that contributes to the economic development of Africa. Improved connectivity between key economic hubs and SAA is contributing to a more integrated African economy, which, in turn, is crucial for sustainable growth.