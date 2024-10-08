Brand South Africa, in collaboration key stakeholders, to host a South Africa Investment Summit as part of the Invest in Africa Conference programme

South Africa – Brand South Africa in collaboration with the South African High Commission in the United Kingdom, Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), Infrastructure SA, Industrial Corporation for Development (IDC) and The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), will host a South Africa Investment Summit (AFSIC) on 9 October 2024 as part of the Invest in Africa Conference programme which is currently underway in London, United Kingdom.

AFSIC – Investing in Africa – has for more than a decade focused on nurturing investment and collaboration across the investment value chain and driving sustainable growth in Africa. It offers delegates a leading-edge content as the investor networking opportunities are expanded and investor ready projects from the African Investments Dashboard are profiled through the AFSIC Deal Book and in on-site project pitching. It is a private sector-led investment event, AFSIC – for investors, African business leaders and dealmakers to connect, collaborate and close deals.

AFSIC is entirely focused on bringing together Africa’s business leaders and Africa’s most interesting investment opportunities with the continent’s most important investors and dealmakers to facilitate new investment into Africa. As such, it provides access to African investment opportunities across all business sectors through the AFSIC African Investments Dashboard

Brand South Africa’s collaboration with the above-mentioned partners in hosting the engagement, is in line with one of the main objectives of the organisation, which is to position the country positively so as to encourage inward investment.

The summit is targeted at prospective investors and fund managers with an interest in South Africa. It also presents a critical opportunity for the African continent to engage with key investors in the United Kingdom – a key market for the country – to attract investment from multi-lateral development institutions and the private sector to invest in the continent in general and South Africa specifically.

Media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: 9 October 2024

Time: 8H30 for 9H00 (GMT+1)

Venue: Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London (United Kingdom)

For any enquiries or interview requests please contact Jimmy Ranamane, General Manager: Global Markets at Brand South Africa

Mobile Number: +27 72 325 3027

Email: jimmyr@brandsouthafrica.com

