South Africa’s dynamic designs and exquisite patterns dominate at the London and New York Fashion Weeks’ Collections

By Kagiso Bonoko

As South Africa celebrated Heritage month, it was a perfect reminder of how diverse the country is in terms of culture, fashion, language and food. Brand South Africa’s mandate is centred on building pride, patriotism, and active citizenship for the actualisation of social cohesion. Collaborations with icons such as Fashion Designer Gert Johan Coetzee, provide a platform to showcase South Africa’s excellence in the fashion industry locally and globally.

The collaboration with Gert was a result of Brand South Africa’s recognition that a collaborative approach is the most effective way to enhance the country’s reputation to achieve a better social impact. The London Fashion Week is a clothing trade show hosted in London, UK, twice a year, in June and September. It is a fashion showcase by over 250 designers to a global audience of influential media and retailers. It is one of the ‘Big Four’ fashion weeks in the world, along with New York, Milan, and Paris. Designers from across the globe unveiled their collections, while famous models walked the runway. Gert’s collection dazzled with dynamic colours, exquisite patterns, and intricate attention to detail – all while weaving elements of South Africa’s different cultures. His collection was described by many as a tribute to South Africa’s rich heritage and dynamic spirit.

“I would like to send my gratitude to Brand South Africa, because through this partnership I was able to showcase my garments at the London Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the country’s landscapes, cultures, and resilient people; each piece blends traditional elements with contemporary design, creating a visual narrative that honours the past while embracing the future,” says Gert Johan Coetzee.

This is not the first time Brand South Africa has partnered with South African designers on the world stage. During the same month, the organisation also collaborated with an initiative called YouRSA, who went all the way to the New York Fashion Week. For the first time in the history of the New York Fashion Week, 5 South African fashion designers flew the flag and showcased their collections. As the country marked 30 years of democracy, they reflected on the strides made, and how far it is headed.

Their objective was anchored in showcasing the nation to the world, and to build bridges between South Africa and the USA through cultural diplomacy. The showcase brought together diverse voices to establish connections that reach across the globe. This initiative not only expanded local creatives’ global networks, but also positioned South Africa as a rich source of unique talent, creating opportunities for the youth. Through this showcase, YouRSA prioritized the youth of South Africa. It gave young people, who are the heartbeat and future of the economy, a unique platform to express themselves through storytelling, engage in meaningful dialogues, and amplify the growing interest in Africa’s dynamic culture.

Brand South is thrilled to have been a key player in both fashion showcases as our own continue to fly the SA flag higher and brighter.

The story of South Africa’s democracy has been characterised as a ‘miracle’; this September it was necessary to pay tribute in marking this remarkable journey with the world through fashion.