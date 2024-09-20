YouRSA Platform Paves the Way for Showcasing South African Arts and Culture on a Global Stage

YouRSA is a groundbreaking platform that aims to showcase South African arts and culture on a global scale.

[Johannesburg, South Africa, 02 September 2024] – VMCO Advisory, an advisory firm in Public Affairs, cultural diplomacy and events management, is proud to announce the launch of YouRSA – a new platform dedicated to promoting South African arts, culture, and creative talent across the world.

YouRSA represents an ambitious initiative to mark 30 years of democracy in South Africa by recognising and celebrating the country’s spirited arts and culture space. The platform has been anchored in a vision to generate worldwide exposure and create opportunities for South African artists and creatives – especially young female artists, who will be at the forefront of this initiative.

“YouRSA was conceptualised from a very simple need – we want the world to see what the South African creative landscape is capable of,” said Collen Dlamini, the Executive Director of YouRSA.

“We hope this platform elevates South Africa’s visibility on the international stage and contributes to building meaningful cross-cultural relationships – especially between SA and the United States.”

YouRSA has partnered with Brand South Africa and South African Tourism with the aim of positioning the country as a premier destination for travellers who seek an enriching cultural experience. The collaboration endeavours to create positive perceptions among global audiences, reinforcing SA’s identity as a culturally rich go-to destination – aiming to close the distance between South Africa and the world by facilitating cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

“This partnership has the potential to increase tourism traffic through the creation of compelling cultural experiences that draw visitors to explore our beautiful country out of genuine interest and curiosity,” saidThembi Sehloho, Chief Marketing Officer at South African Tourism.

Thoko Modise, Head of Communications at Brand South Africa, stated, “We believe that through YouRSA, we will entice audiences such as potential investors and business and partners,to explore our country beyond just tourism, further influencing positive perceptions about the diverse reputation of South Africa internationally.”

Several activities related to the art, fashion, and music industries will take place under the YouRSA platform.

On Monday, 9 September 2024, a Dialogues Seminar will take place at the Consulate General of South Africa. Broken down into three sessions, the topics will focus on:

Forging Partnerships and Collaborations: Strengthening Ties through Cultural Exchanges

The Role of the South African and African diaspora in promoting local arts and culture in New York

Unpacking the report: UNESCO’s Insights on how to Unlock Africa’s Fashion Potential

With a vision to elevate the creative voices shaping South African fashion, YouRSA, in collaboration with the empowering “#GiveHerACrown” initiative, driven by Jaguar, will unveil the highly anticipated 2024 Crown Collection at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, 11 September. This exclusive showcase, co-curated by the Cape Town-based design powerhouse ARRCC with Michele Rhoda, alongside the New York-based African Fashion Council and the visionary Chuks Collins, promises to captivate the international fashion elite.

As a highlight of this prestigious event, five exceptional female designers have been selected to debut their latest collections to an audience of global buyers, industry insiders, trendsetters, and fashion enthusiasts. This unparalleled platform provides a transformative level of exposure and opportunity, allowing South African fashion talent to gain recognition on the world stage.

Jaguar’s ongoing support proudly amplifies these voices, celebrating their strength, creativity, and influence across the globe.

Irene Kakooza, Brand Manager for Jaguar said: “This year’s Give Her A Crown campaign is more than just a fashion statement; it’s a powerful movement that celebrates the fusion of creativity and empowerment. As our five remarkable designers take centre stage at New York Fashion Week, their work not only highlights their unique talents but also brings global recognition to the voices and stories we champion. This moment is a testament to how far we’ve come in amplifying African excellence, and how far we will go in continuing to shift perspectives and inspire change worldwide.”

To introduce and celebrate the #GiveHerACrown creative visionaries, an exclusive send-off lunch was held on Friday, 30 August 2024, at the Jaguar Experience Centre in Lonehill, Sandton.

By exhibiting SA’s arts and culture space through YouRSA, the platform will endeavour to create a ripple effect that extends to job creation, infrastructure development, and economic growth, building the country’s position as a hub for cultural exchange and tourism.

Notes to Editors

About Jaguar

Jaguar will transform into an all-electric luxury brand by 2025, with uniquely expressive vehicles defined by pioneering technologies and visionary design. A copy of nothing.

We are already on the journey to electrification, with a curated range of electric hybrid and full electric models. Today’s Jaguar range comprises the I-PACE all-electric performance SUV, F-PACE performance SUV, E-PACE compact performance SUV, XE and XF saloons, XF Sportbrake and F-TYPE sports car.

Jaguar is designed and engineered in the UK and sold in 117 countries. It belongs to the JLR house of brands with Range Rover, Defender and Discovery.

About #GiveHerACrown

#GiveHerACrown is a female empowerment platform that exists to change the narrative for women in South Africa. We do this through the power of storytelling and the arts. The platform officially launched in August 2020, by telling the stories of all women; the survivors, the activists, the pioneers, the next generation.

More than just a celebration of couture, the Crown Collection is a platform for social change. Sponsored by Jaguar South Africa, the campaign seeks to inspire, uplift, and honour women across the African continent. The #GiveHerACrown initiative, launched in 2020, harnesses the power of the arts to reshape the narrative around gender equality by sharing the stories of women—survivors, pioneers, activists, and the emerging generation of trailblazers.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa, established in August 2002, is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Brand South Africa’s primary focus is to develop and implement proactive, coordinated marketing and communications reputation management strategies for South Africa. Our main objective is to market South Africa to both domestic and international audiences, positioning South Africa as a competitive investment destination, and inspiring and instilling active citizenship amongst South Africans.

About South African Tourism

South African Tourism is the tourism marketing arm of the South African government. Simply put, our job is to promote the country domestically and internationally, whether for leisure, business or events tourism.

Our goal is to make tourism the leading economic sector in South Africa and, by doing so, promote the sustainable economic and social empowerment of all South Africans. Our beautiful country is an integral part of Africa, particularly the subcontinent of southern Africa, so we actively focus our marketing to promote this fact.

About VMCO Advisory

VMCO Advisory is a specialized advisory firm in Corporate Affairs, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Communications and Public Policy tailoring our services to the unique needs and challenges of each client and providing strategic guidance to enhance their overall business success.

We aim to be catalysts for positive change, leveraging our expertise to help organizations achieve long-term success. Upholding the highest standards of integrity, collaboration, and social responsibility, we work closely with our clients to create impactful strategies that stand the test of time.