Kyle Weatherman to Pilot Brand South Africa No. 91 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

3 September 2024 – Lake Wales, Florida | Following NASCAR’s announcement to expand the 2025 schedule internationally, and with the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series going to Mexico City, Brand South Africa is proud to partner with DGM Racing as a vibrant, international supporter of the team’s No. 91 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

DGM Racing recently announced that Brand South Africa will partner with Kyle Weatherman and the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro to promote South Africa and several local companies.

As primary partners of the event, DGM Racing’s flagship car will feature Brand South Africa on the hood and Superformance will adorn the rear quarter panel. Additional partners joining Brand South Africa include the Black Coffee Foundation, the charitable arm of South Africa’s top DJ, Black Coffee, the SA Chamber of Commerce, South Africa’s United States-based Chamber of Commerce, Switch Energy Drink, Veldskoen and The International Rhino Foundation.

“Motorsports can be such a unifying force in the world,” said Lance Stander, Superformance and Shelby Legendary Cars CEO. “Superformance’s sponsorship of Kyle Weatherman and the No. 91 NASCAR Xfinity car, demonstrates that global bond. The No. 91 team will proudly wear the colours and flag of South Africa, where my family and Superformance began. During the 1960s, Ford connected their racing programs across the globe by using their revered NASCAR 427 engine in the same Le Mans-winning GT40s that Superformance builds in South Africa today. The deep connection between countries, companies, and families will proudly be on display with the Brand South Africa Chevrolet.”

Brand South Africa is a government agency responsible for promoting the country’s image domestically and internationally. Our primary goal is to manage South Africa’s brand reputation, ensuring that the country is recognised for its strengths and attractiveness as a destination for investment, tourism, and international cooperation.

“It is always exciting to welcome new sponsors to the team, and this time, I feel like I am welcoming an entire country! I am looking forward to getting to know Brand South Africa and Superformance and all of the participating partners as we shed light on many South African companies this weekend,” said Kyle Weatherman, who will pilot the No. 91. “I also want to send a special thank you to the guys at Superformance for letting me drive one of their prized high-performance cars this weekend around Atlanta. I promise I will return it, guys!”

Superformance is based in Jupiter, Florida, and specialises in the production of high-quality replica and continuation cars. The company is renowned for manufacturing licensed replicas of iconic American sports cars, such as the Shelby Cobra, Ford GT40, and Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport.

Our partnership with NASCAR serves as a great way to strengthen partnerships and make new connections in the United States while exposing South Africans to events that make the United States unique.

The Brand South Africa racing partnership weekend includes a special event at Yebo, an Atlanta premier South African restaurant. On Friday night, Weatherman, VIPs, and dignitaries from multiple South African companies and organisations will come together to network and discuss business opportunities and racing.

“This event marks the culmination of six years of partnering with Brand South Africa across the various NASCAR series,” said project coordinator Arnout Kok. “From humble beginnings, the collaboration has grown each year, so I’m delighted to have Brand South Africa, along with some amazing South African brands such as Superformance and the South African Chamber of Commerce, join us in Atlanta.

“This will be the first time that a NASCAR race car in the Top 3 Series will be dedicated to promoting South Africa and South African businesses, continued Kok. “We are excited to be partnering with DGM Racing & Kyle Weatherman for the Focused Health 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.”

Tune in to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 7, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on the CW Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, to improve its global competitiveness. Brand South Africa’s primary focus is to develop and implement proactive, coordinated marketing and communications reputation management strategies for South Africa. Our main objective is to market South Africa to both domestic and international audiences, positioning South Africa as a competitive investment destination, and inspiring and instilling active citizenship amongst South Africans.