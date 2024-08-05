Brand South Africa Partners with The International Astronomical Union (IAU) for Historic General Assembly in Cape Town

Cape Town, South Africa – August 5 – Brand South Africa is proud to announce its partnership with The International Astronomical Union (IAU) for the 2024 IAU General Assembly, set to take place in Cape Town from August 6 to15. This prestigious event marks the first time ever it’s hosted on the African continent in the Union’s 105-year history, representing a significant milestone for both the IAU and South Africa.

The IAU General Assembly is the largest global platform for astronomers, scientists, and researchers to discuss advancements in astronomical research and foster international collaboration. The assembly will bring together more than 2,000 experts from 82 countries, underscoring Cape Town’s emergence as a leading hub for scientific discourse and innovation.

Brand South Africa’s GM for Communications, Ms Thoko Modise , expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with this landmark event: “We are thrilled to partner with the International Astronomical Union for the 2024 General Assembly. Hosting this prestigious event in Cape Town not only underscores South Africa’s position as a prominent player in the global astronomy community, but also reflects our commitment to supporting international collaboration and innovation. This assembly is a testament to our country’s growing prominence in the field and our ability to host world-class events.”

The 2024 IAU General Assembly presents a significant opportunity for South African scientists to showcase the country’s advancements in astronomy, particularly through its pivotal role in the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project, a large-scale international effort to build the world’s largest and most sensitive radio telescope, based partially in South Africa’s Karoo desert and the Murchison region of Western Australia. The project is set to revolutionise human understanding of the universe with its unprecedented sensitivity and scale. Recent developments in the SKA include the successful installation of its first phase of dishes and the deployment of advanced technology, which promises ground-breaking discoveries in radio astronomy and a deeper exploration of cosmic phenomena.

Other highlights of the assembly include presentations on how the James Webb Space Telescope is reshaping understanding of the universe, innovative techniques for discovering exoplanets, initiatives to combat light pollution and protect dark skies, and the role of astronomy in driving global development.

The event will also feature astronaut Dr. Sian Proctor, known for her role as mission pilot on the all-civilian Inspiration4 mission, making history as the first African American woman to pilot a spacecraft and the first African American commercial astronaut.

Also attending the IAU General Assembly is winner of the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics, Dr Brian Schmidt, who led the team which discovered that the expansion of our universe is accelerating. Schmidt will be interviewed during a live broadcast of the “Cosmic Savannah” podcast at the CTICC from 7:30 – 9:30 PM on Wednesday, August 14.

Other events that will be open to the public include appearances by Mae Jemison, former NASA astronaut and the first African American woman in space. Ten Cape Town learners will also have an opportunity to engage with NASA astronaut and Boeing Starliner Pilot, Sunitha Williams, during a live radio link with the International Space Station on August 9.