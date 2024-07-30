Brand South Africa plays its part with Bracken High and 947 on Mandela Day

Nelson Mandela International Day is observed annually on 18 July 2024, providing an opportunity to consider the lasting effect of a visionary leader who touched the lives of countless people. The esteemed leader Nelson Mandela, was a strong proponent of equality and was instrumental in the establishment of a new democratic South Africa.

The day, which also happens to be Madiba’s birthday, goes back to the year 2009 when the UN General Assembly proclaimed 18 July 2009, as the “Nelson Mandela International Day”, in honour of the former president of South Africa’s contributions to the culture of peace and freedom.

Last week, Brand South Africa heeded this call, and joined forces with Bracken High School and 947, to prepare and serve warm meals to the local community. This is in line with the organisation’s commitment to inspiring and celebrating active citizenship through the Play Your Part programme.

This was also a follow-up from last May’s Play Your Part Schools Invasion in partnership with 947, where Bracken High was one of the schools that participated. The learners dedicated their time to interacting with the local community, serving them warm soup with fresh bread and also distributed food parcels.

The soup kitchens are an initiative driven by Bracken High’s Interact Club, which is made up learners and teachers. This meaningful initiative embodies Madiba’s spirit of selfless service and compassion.

One of the community recipients on the day said he gets his meal for the day from the soup kitchen on days when he does not get a “piece” job, which means temporal employment or freelance work that pays daily for small handyperson jobs. Community members expressed gratitude for the provision of hearty and healthy meals.

“We would like to thank the businesses and schools that came out in support of this initiative. The sense of community in and around our area is incredible! We really appreciate the support from our stakeholders and partners that took part in the Mandela Day Soup Kitchen. Thank you for your help on this important day of giving back, the team effort and collaboration was incredible to see,” said School Principal: Mr. Mogale Mochaki.

Brand South Africa and 947 will continue collaborating with the various schools that were part of this year’s Schools Invasion, as a showcase of a partnership that walks its talk and plays its part in creating positive social change. Mandela Day was but the tip of what is possible through collaborative efforts.