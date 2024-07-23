Play Your Part Pay It Forward Competition (2024): Terms and Conditions

I agree and undertake that I shall be bound by and comply with the terms and conditions for entry to the Play Your Part Pay It Forward Competition [Competition]. That in the event that I fail to comply with the terms and conditions of entry for any reason that my entry shall not be eligible and shall be disqualified from the Competition.

Article 1: Terms and Conditions of Entry

1. The Play Your Part Pay It Forward Competition (the “competition”) is a competition curated by Brand South Africa, including its entities, associates, partners and service providers.

2. There is no entry fee.

3. The award consists of a sum of R10 000 (ten thousand rand) (the “prize”) in prize money and exposure on Jozi FM and Brand South Africa’s social platforms. The prize money is intended to progress the existing individual and/or organisation’s efforts. The cash winnings are not transferrable.

4. The prize shall not include: Any further renumeration, bank fees, transaction fees or the amount exchanged for any other form of tender.

5. The following costs and expenses shall not be part of the prize(s) and shall be the responsibility of the person who is selected to be awarded a prize(s): Bank charges, bank fees, transaction charges.

6. Any entry form that complies with Article 2 is deemed valid.

7. Entrants agree to appear on Jozi FM for interviews and promotion of both their company and the campaign. Selection of media interviews will be determined by Brand South Africa and/or its agency, BrandFusion. These broadcast appearances will be communicated to entrants at least one day prior to broadcast on Jozi FM.

Article 2: Eligibility and Method of Entry

1. All individuals of South African nationality who operate within the country’s borders are eligible to enter the competition.

2. The competition will open 1st July and run until the 31st July 2024. All entry submissions will be considered if submitted during this window. No late entries will be considered.

3. Entrants can submit their nominations as either a) individual b) company c) NGO or NPO.

4. Entrants need to complete and submit the Entry Form available on brandsouthafrica.com in order to qualify. Incomplete Entry forms may result in disqualification for nomination.

5. Entrants can only submit one form per individual, company, NGO or NPO.

6. Applicants do not need to have an officially registered company in order to enter. The prize is awarded on merit and impact of an individual or organisation.

7. In order to officially nominate a candidate and/or themselves, applicants agree to the selection process as per Article 3.

8. Entrants can nominate themselves.

9. Entrants do not need to fill in all fields on the Entry Form if they are not applicable to them. However, entrust do need to fill out the below fields in order to avoid disqualification: Name (or Company Name), Cellphone Number, E-mail Address, Description of Work Done/Impact Made)

10. Only candidates who have completed the entry form as per Article 2.9 will be eligible for nomination.

11. Nominations must provide details of the nominee’s actions that contribute their eligibility for nomination.

12. Nominations are required to be submitted in English.

Article 3: Selection Procedure and Winners

1. The members of the Preselection Panel are appointed by the organisers.

2. The nominations received are submitted to the Preselection Panel.

3. The decisions made in preselection are final.

4. The Jury will be provided with nominees, their entry form nominations and any corresponding additional material. It is at the Jury’s discretion to request supplementary documentation from the organisations if the documentation submitted is deemed insubstantial.

5. The Jury’s decision is final.

6. The winning entries will be drawn based on the merit of their entry. This will be a subjective decision made by the Jury.

7. Winner(s) agree to film a short video (the “video”) upon receiving the award. This video will be broadcast on Brand South Africa’s social media pages.

8. Filming requirements of the prize winner and the logistics and permissions that lie therein will be previously discussed telephonically or via e-mail prior to the recording of the footage with the competition organisers.

9. Brand South Africa, its affiliates, service providers or partners shall have the right to assign, license and/or commercially exploit the material in any form and the person shall not be entitled to receive any sums from media appearances.

10. Only the Name of Company, NGO, NPO, individuals and/or campaign will be revealed in the video.

11. Winners will be announced after the competition closes on July 31st 2024.

Article 4: Changes to Terms and Conditions of Entry and Prizes

1. Brand South Africa, its affiliates, service providers or partners, reserves the right at its sole discretion to withdraw and/or substitute any prize at any time for any reason. Brand South Africa, its affiliates, service providers or partners may replace and/or substitute any prize with any products, goods, services and/or cash which it decides is appropriate in the circumstances.

2. Brand South Africa, its affiliates, service providers or partners may at any time decide to change, cancel, amend, vary, delete, add to and/or otherwise alter the terms and conditions of entry, the prizes and/or any other part of the Competition.

3. Brand South Africa, its affiliates, service providers or partners shall not be required to send separate notification to each person who has and/or may enter the Competition.

Article 5: Assignment and Moral Rights

1. Brand South Africa, its affiliates, service providers or partners shall have the right to assign, license and/or commercially exploit the material in any form and the person shall not be entitled to receive any sums.

2. The personal details which have been submitted for the Competition will be held by Brand South Africa, its affiliates, service providers or partners. This information will only be shared with third parties involved with the Competition for the administration of the Competition and/or the supply and delivery of the prizes.

Article 6. Force Majeure and Law

1. Where for any reason beyond the reasonable control of Brand South Africa, its affiliates, service providers or partners the Competition cannot be carried out and/or completed as planned and/or advertised. Then Brand South Africa, its affiliates, service providers or partners reserve the right to cancel the Competition at any time and in such event shall not be liable to any person for any reason who may have entered the Competition.