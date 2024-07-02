Turning a new leaf in South Africa’s Democracy through the Presidential Inauguration

An era that seemed far and elusive six years ago has finally arrived. On Wednesday 19 June 2024, South Africans and the world over waited in anticipation to witness our rainbow nation’s embrace of the officiation and swearing in of President-elect, His excellency, Cyril Ramaphosa into the country’s seventh administration. Although the Inauguration was held in South Africa’s capital, the city of Tshwane alone could not carry the load of excitement that filled the atmosphere. Thousands of people were glued to their television screens and mobile devices to see the President ascend to his rightful seat in the highest office in the land.

After a full morning of crowds braving the chilly weather out at the Union Buildings’ Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally arrived with his wife – the first lady of the Republic, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe. Their arrival took place in the presence of heads of state, business and civil society who share a common goal of achieving a united South Africa. The theme for the Presidential Inauguration was “30 years of Democracy, Partnerships and Growth”, symbolising South Africa’s progress post an era of racial discrimination and the hopes of the fruits that the seventh administration will bring forth.

The swearing in of the President was conducted by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who presided over the National Assembly’s first sitting on 14 June 2024 which led to the nomination of President Ramaphosa. The many countries represented at the Presidential Inauguration reflect our innate spirit of Ubuntu, which is echoed across the seven seas. Countries such as Zimbabwe, the Arab Republic of Egypt, Tanzania, the People’s Republic of China and Cuba were well represented by their Heads of State, as well as regional, continental and international organisations and bodies such as the African Union (AU), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the United Nations (UN).

As a nation that is known for its vibrant arts and culture, the day’s proceedings would not have been complete without a showcase of the rich cultural heritage through music. Renowned for its exceptional diverse sound, the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra accompanied by musician Zoë Modiga, delivered a heartfelt performance under the capable baton of conductor Chad Hendricks. In efforts to demonstrate allegiance to the country and the President, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) followed suit with a performance of ceremonial elements as part of the Inauguration. These included a 21-gun salute, the inspection of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Battalion, a salute flight by the South African Air Force (SAAF), a Battalion march past and a massed fly past.

The day marked a historic turn of events in our 30-year-old Democracy, reaffirming the need for partnerships and growth. Citizens of South Africa want a nation dedicated to progress. As President Ramaphosa said in his address on the day: “We rededicate ourselves to the task of democratic renewal and social and economic transformation so that no one is left behind.”

As we enter this new season, let us play our part to ensure that South Africa and her people achieve national unity, peace and prosperity.