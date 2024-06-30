The 9th Annual Green Youth Indaba inspires a culture of sustainability

As the official marketing and reputation management agency of South Africa, Brand South Africa has a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation and improve its global competitiveness.

Brand South Africa has once again partnered with the Green Youth Network to support the hosting of the 9th Annual Green Youth Indaba. Through the partnership, several coordinated activities were implemented with a number of civil society stakeholders, aimed at building the Nation Brand reputation and addressing Nation Brand disablers while advancing the national sustainability agenda and promoting environmental stewardship among youth.

The Green Youth Network is a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing youth interests and fostering sustainable skills development within the green economy. The 9th Annual Green Youth Indaba served as a platform for young people to showcase their innovative ideas and solutions for environmental sustainability. It also provided a forum for knowledge exchange, networking and capacity building for young environmental leaders. The 2024 Indaba, , under the theme “Nurturing Entrepreneurship, Cultivating Skills, and Attracting Global Green Economy Investments for Job Creation”, aligned seamlessly with World Environment Day 2024, which focused on “The Journey to a Greener Future.”

The week-long Indaba wasn’t shy about hosting dedicated sessions aimed at equipping young entrepreneurs with the knowledge, resources, and mentorship needed to turn their green ideas into thriving businesses. These very engaging workshops provided participants with hands-on experiences and insights from experts across various disciplines, ensuring they were equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the green economy. Panel discussions and keynote addresses delved into pressing topics such as climate change mitigation, sustainable resource management, and the pivotal role of youth in shaping a more sustainable future.

The Indaba’s impact extended beyond the conference venue, with community visits and outreach programmes designed to raise awareness about the significance of sustainable practices. Youth participants gathered at the designated meeting points and were divided into teams, each assigned a specific section of the beach for the beach clean-up campaign. The efforts helped, especially taking into consideration the amount of dirt and destruction left by the continuous flooding in the Kwa-Zulu Natal province.

Brand South Africa contributed thought leadership content and insights through various speaking platforms during the Green Youth Indaba programme, which in turn also contributed to youth engagement and capacity building by sharing scientific knowledge, research findings, and best practices related to environmental conservation and sustainability.