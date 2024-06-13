Voices of Change: First-time voters share their experience of the 2024 Election

The 2024 South African elections were a landmark moment for many citizens, particularly first-time voters, who embarked on this civic journey with enthusiasm and hope. Among these first-time voters were Ningi Sithole and Mpumelelo Matunda, whose experiences highlighted the diverse motivations and reflections of young South Africans, participating in the democratic process for the first time.

A Journey of Influence and Determination

Ningi Sithole, a 24-year-old from Fourways, Johannesburg, shared her story of what finally drove her to register and vote.

Initially influenced by a YouTuber she followed, her interest was piqued by a call to action that redirected her to a voter registration page.

“The influencer had posted on her Instagram encouraging people to watch her video, but the link would re-direct you to a registration hyperlinkon YouTube, where you could go register,” she explained.

This subtle nudge and conversations she later had with various people, spurred her decision to engage in the electoral process.

On election day, Ningi’s experience was one of persistence and enthusiasm. She remained undeterred despite facing long lines at her voting station at Crawford in Fourways. Her initial attempt at 2 p.m. was met with long queues, but rather than being frustrated, she felt encouraged by the turnout, interpreting it as a collective desire for change. The lines were still extensive when she returned at 6 p.m, but Ningi’s determination saw her through.

Her meticulous preparation further demonstrated her dedication to the wait. She brought her baby along, bundled up against the cold, and equipped with a flask of coffee and baby supplies, ready to endure the wait. The voting process accommodated voters with babies, allowing them priority status to avoid the long queues, move more swiftly, and easing her anxiety about the long wait and the cold.

After -voting, Ningi felt a mix of anxiety and anticipation. She reflected on her choice and the potential outcomes, expressing a desire for immediate results to quiet her nerves. Her anxiety persisted as the results trickled in, particularly with the uncertainty surrounding coalition formations.

Despite her apprehension, Ningi found solace in participating and hoped her vote would contribute to the desired change.

Social Media Influence on Active Participation

Mpumelelo Matunda, a 27-year-old from Kwa-Thema, east of Johannesburg, had a slightly different yet equally compelling story. Her decision to register was heavily influenced by the constant reminder posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), emphasising the importance of voting. These online prompts resonated with Mpumelelo, reinforcing that voting was essential for anyone who wanted to voice their concerns about the country’s direction.

Mpumelelo’s approach to choosing a political party involved observing local activities and eventually studying party manifestos to make an informed decision. Despite her initial plan to wake up early on election day, she opted for a more relaxed morning. Encouraged by her mother’s decision to vote, she headed to Ntokozweni Primary School voting station at 2 p.m.

Her experience at the voting station was marked by a nearly two-hour wait, intensified by technical delays and some unexpected drama involving party representatives. The enthusiasm and occasional conflicts among party supporters underscored the election’s high stakes. Despite the hiccups, Mpumelelo was proud of her participation, though slightly disappointed by not receiving a stamp on her ID as a tangible memento of her first vote.

As results day approached, Mpumelelo remained actively engaged, frequently checking updates and discussing outcomes on social media.

“I was literally on the IEC website the whole time, just like refreshing, checking the news, checking social media, getting people’s opinions,” she explained.

The announcement of the results was a moment of mixed emotions for her. While she was pleased with some changes, the number of spoiled ballots frustrated her, highlighting a need for better voter education. Looking ahead, Mpumelelo was particularly interested in the coalition dynamics and eager to see how her participation might influence future governance.

Reflections on First-Time Voting

Ningi and Mpumelelo’s stories reflect a broader narrative of young South Africans stepping into the political arena with optimism and a desire for change. Their experiences underline the importance of voter education, the influence of social media and the communal spirit that often accompanies significant national events. As South Africa continues to navigate its democratic journey, the voices and votes of first-time participants like Ningi and Mpumelelo undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its future.