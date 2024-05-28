South Africa: A Top Destination for International Events

In 30 years of freedom, South Africa a land of rich culture, stunning landscapes and vibrant energy, has solidified its position as a top destination for global events. In the dynamic landscape of international gatherings, South Africa shines as a beacon of diversity, innovation and opportunity.

One of the key strengths of South Africa as a global destination is its ability to blend business with pleasure. While delegates gather to discuss economic policies or investment opportunities, they are also immersed in the vibrant culture, breathtaking scenery and warm hospitality that South Africa is renowned for.] This unique blend creates an environment conducive to fruitful discussions and lasting partnerships.

South Africa was voted the ‘Best Country’ at the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards. This accolade is a testament to the remarkable experiences our country offers and the unwavering dedication of our tourism industry. South Africa’s diverse landscapes, rich wildlife and warm hospitality continue to captivate the hearts of travellers from around the globe. Beyond the allure of its natural wonders, South Africa boasts modern infrastructure, that has allowed us to host major global sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup in 2010, Rugby World Cup in 1995, Cricket World Cup in 2003, African Cup of Nations in 1996 & 2013 and the 2023 Netball World Cup.

South Africa has become a hub for cultural exchange through the plethora of festivals and global events that grace the South African calendar each year. These events showcase traditions, music, dance, food and art from our various ethnic groups and communities across the country. Events like the Comrades Marathon, the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown and the Durban International Film Festival have garnered international acclaim, drawing artists and audiences from around the globe. These events have put South Africa on the global cultural map but have also provided platforms for local talent to shine. The emergence of grassroots festivals celebrating specific cultural traditions, such as the Venda Sacred Dance Festival and the Mzansi International Culinary Festival underscores the deep-rooted diversity that characterises South African society. These festivals not only preserve indigenous knowledge systems and practices; but also foster intercultural dialogue and understanding amongst South Africans.

Beyond the tourism-worthy features, millions of delegates who have visited South Africa over the years have experienced its appeal as a business destination. With more than 1,700 meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) event venues and the largest of these venues accommodating more than 20,000 visitors, South Africa is Africa’s leading business destination and the International Congress and Convention Associations’ (ICCA) number-one convention destination in Africa and the Middle East. South Africa has hosted a series of business events, such as the South Africa Investment Conference, the BRICS Summit and the African Growth and Opportunity (AGOA) forum that showcased our country’s potential but also facilitated crucial dialogues on investment, regional leadership and global cooperation. If you’re already invested in Africa or wish to be, South Africa offers a strategic entry point into the continent.

South Africa’s reputation as a top destination for festivals and global events has grown significantly, driven by its cultural richness, natural beauty, infrastructure, investment opportunities, tourism appeal and successful international collaborations. As it continues to host diverse and vibrant events, the world’s attention is increasingly drawn to the unique experiences our country offers.