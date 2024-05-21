Roedean School (SA) showcases their musical prowess in the USA

In a world where globalisation is at the forefront, where cultures intertwine and boundaries blur, Roedean School (SA) stands as a beacon of national pride, proudly soaring the South African flag in international skies.

Roedean school (SA) is a renowned all-girls’ school with a rich heritage and an all-round educational excellence institution, founded in 1903 as a sister school to the esteemed Roedean School in Brighton, England. The founder’s vision for Roedean Brighton was to provide young girls with the kind of academic education that would enable them to meet the challenges they faced during their struggle for gender equality. Theresa Lawrence and Katherine Margaret Earle set sail for South Africa and began their school with 22 pupils in a small house in Johannesburg.

And today, Roedean School (SA) provides opportunities for young women to make their unique mark in society and follow career choices which will enable them to be competitive in the global workplace, which will be a vital asset for the young women of this country and the generations to follow.

The school not only excels in education but ensures that students are prepared to be effective global citizens through exposure to different perspectives, experiences and identities at a young age.

With its undeniable spirit of Ubuntu, South Africa was evidently the ideal habitat for a school founded on the values of Truth, Honour, Freedom, and Courtesy as the country and school’s values aligned well.

In the same harmony, Roedean (SA) Senior school choir flew the South African flag in the United States of America East Coast from 13 -26 April performing in Boston, New York, Princeton, Philadelphia, Maryland and Washington DC, as a testament to its dedication to fostering cultural exchange and global understanding. The school indeed embraced its role as a bridge between nations, using music as a tool for cultural and musical diplomacy.

Similarly, Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part programme encourages and celebrates active citizenship, in an effort to inspire all South Africans to partake in positive change, social cohesion and brand ambassadorship. It’s on this bedrock that Brand South Africa and Roedean School (SA) embarked on an agreement embedded in this shared vision from 1 April 2024, the institutions made a pact of collaboration and partnership on certain events campaigns to further leverage on promoting the South African story while improving the perception of South Africa, both nationally and internationally.

Looking ahead, the journey between Brand SA and Roedean School (SA) will be one of incredible pursuits through forging new collaborative efforts for nation brand building and content collaboration.

The sight of seeing Roedean School (SA) flying the flag internationally, is not only a display of national pride but a testament to the power of cultural diversity to transcend borders and bring people together and Brand South Africa eagerly anticipates the collaboration with enthusiasm.