Pathfinders continues to empower young township entrepreneurs

By Kagiso Bonoko

Founded in 2019 by the visionary Glenda Setshedi, Pathfinders has emerged as a beacon of hope and empowerment for young township entrepreneurs. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Pathfinders has been instrumental in empowering township entrepreneurs, enabling them to not only survive but thrive in today’s dynamic, competitive, and ever-changing market.

In the bustling township of Mamelodi, located in the east of one of South Africa’s affluent cities, Pretoria, we find a new vibrant Mams Mall, which has brought lots of architectural and economic improvements to the area, including access to employment – This is where the Pathfinders project is assisting a number of young entrepreneurs.

With its good record of forged sustainable partnerships with various role players, Pathfinders is able to place young entrepreneurs in malls at a negotiated rate to improve their cash flow sustainably while still offering business-related insights to improve and grow their businesses.

Beauty by Chanty, which began as a fully functional mobile spa, Barber Classic Cuts, and Leb4 Accessories, which specialise in beaded jewellery, are the three selected and are now in the process of being placed in individually allocated shops within Mams Mall.

Brand South Africa is proud to have Glenda Setshedi as one of its Play Your Part Ambassadors. Glenda is passionate about social entrepreneurship and making a difference. She is motivated by the impact she makes in communities, transforming the lives of many young people for the better, while shaping young adult mind-sets to think differently and have a positive outlook.

“The aim is to make South Africa globally competitive through its people, and to achieve this, they believe that they must start off by giving recognition for good work where it is due, conscientizing people about social ills, and then collaborating with them for a good cause,” Glenda said.

Part of the key initiatives spearheaded by Pathfinders is its partnership with Brand South Africa, a collaboration aimed at hosting dynamic business workshops. These workshops serve as invaluable platforms for local entrepreneurs to enhance their business acumen and entrepreneurship skills. In an ever-changing economic landscape, Pathfinders equips entrepreneurs with the resources they need to adapt and flourish, by providing access to expert insights and practical knowledge.

Through its journey, Pathfinders has played a pivotal role in providing local entrepreneurs with exposure and visibility through strategic partnerships with prominent shopping centres, as well as facilitating opportunities for entrepreneurs to exhibit their businesses at these malls.

As Glenda Setshedi envisioned, Pathfinders is not just an organisation; it is a movement towards economic empowerment, resilience, and sustainable growth. As it continues to chart new paths and break down barriers, it remains a guiding light for township entrepreneurs, illuminating the way towards a future filled with promise and opportunity.