Brand South Africa and 947 are once again invading schools that Play their Part and it’s even bigger and better!

Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part initiative, is once again, bringing the 947 School Invasion to five schools across Gauteng in an epic opportunity to ignite the spirit of ‘Ubuntu’ and inspire young South Africans to contribute to positive change in our country.

This partnership with 947’s Anele and The Club truly delivers on the spirit of the Play Your Part initiative from Brand South Africa to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring, empowering, and celebrating active citizenship in South Africa because a nation of people who care deeply for one another, and the environment in which they live, is good for everyone.

The school invasions will take place over five days, in five schools around Gauteng, from Monday 13th May until Friday 17th May. Each school will get its own special visit from the team with amazing on-the-ground activations, a full outside broadcast and for the very first time, we’ve offered to help each school with what they need to keep up the good work and do more amazing things and make a difference!

The 947 and Brand South Africa team, will kick off the week at Heerengracht Primary School in Eldorado Park; Tuesday will find them at Pretoria Wes Hoerskool; Wednesday at Roedean High School in Jo’burg Central; Thursday the team will join Hoerskool Monument High School in Krugersdorp; and the team will wrap up the 947 School Invasion at Bracken High School in Alberton.

These unforgettable experiences create a real sense of ownership and pride in the youth for their hard work and the impact they have in making their vision and hope for a better future a reality.

So, tune into 947 and listen to Anele and The Club, from 6:00 – 9:00, Monday to Friday as they invade these schools to showcase each school’s academic, sport and extracurricular achievements and their team spirit.

Follow the excitement on Brand South Africa's Tik Tok, Instagram & YouTube platforms