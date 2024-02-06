PathFinders helping South Africa shine through its people

More often than not, a great deal of South Africans go out of their way to make a meaningful contribution in their communities. They do so with no expectation of rewards or any acknowledgement. What drives them is the desire to create a better society for all who live in it and the innate spirit of Ubuntu. Though these active citizens seek no glory or praises, we believe that their stories need to be told in order to spark the flame of country duty within other South Africans who’ll be reading or hearing about them. As Brand South Africa, we’ve been documenting such stories for years with excellence and we are pleased with the positive ripple effect that they’ve had in our country.

Be that as it may, we are proud of the fact that we are not the only ones doing it. That is why we would like to shed some light on a movement which in its own capacity, is bringing national heroes from different walks of life to the forefront. Join us in celebrating one of our ‘Play Your Part’ ambassadors, the #PathFinders. Founded by Glenda Setshedi, the #PathFinders’ aim is to make South Africa globally competitive through its people. To achieve this, they believe that they must start off by giving recognition for good work where its due, conscientise people about social ills and then collaborate with them for a good cause.

One of their most notable profiles are the Mphahlele twin sisters. Young ladies from Hammanskraal in the northern region of the Gauteng province who’ve flown our national flag high with their groundbreaking invention. Masego and Matlhogonolo Mphahlele designed Digital X-ray Glasses which won them 2nd position at the Red Bull Basement Global Final held in Istanbul, Turkey. The Digital X-ray Glasses are a product of their lived experience. In 2019, the pair spent 3 hours waiting for an X-ray at Jubilee Hospital for their friend who had gotten a sports injury. While waiting, the conversation that would lead to a breakthrough began. It’s been over 128 years since Wilhelm Rontgen discovered X-rays in 1895 and people still had to lie down in a not so comfortable manner to have their bones diagnosed. This didn’t sit well with the twins so they began to work on their innovative solution.

The #PathFinders organised a welcome home event at the O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg for the two innovative stars. These are just some of the many active citizens that they’ve given a platform to for the amazing work that they do. Join the #PathFinders in active citizenship and help us to move South Africa forward.