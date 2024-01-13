Brand South Africa Statement: Brand South Africa response to questions from the Sunday World.

[Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 January 2024]: Brand South Africa response to questions from the Sunday World.

Brand South Africa will not be drawn into responding to false, malicious, and misleading allegations from unknown sources with intention to tarnish its reputation and its people.

The organization reserves its right to respond to claims intended to damage its reputation, as per the South African constitution. As public entity, the organization is governed and guided by applicable regulations, policies and cooperates fully with those entrusted with investigating any matters pertaining to its operations, where required.

